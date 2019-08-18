She was looking forward to his baptism. Now she’s another grieving East St. Louis mother.

Violence and unsolved murders in East St. Louis Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases.

Another killing has left another East St. Louis mother grieving.

On August 3, Domonick White was at the Gompers Homes, 650 N. Sixth St., visiting a friend. At 4:30 p.m., police got a call that he had been shot.

“We had officers in the area who heard the shots,” said Cortez Slack, chief of the East St. Louis Housing Authority. “They went around to Sixth street where they found a 34-year old black male laying on the ground deceased.”

There have been no arrests. East St. Louis Police and Illinois State police are jointly investigating his death.

Christina White, his mother, received a call from her daughter, who told her that her son was gone.

“I didn’t want to believe it, but when I got down there and saw my other daughter destroyed, I lost it,” White said. “That was my baby boy. I gave birth to him. They took my only male child. They took him from his sisters, nieces, nephews … his entire family.

“I won’t be able to see them wrestling with him again about who’s going to lay next to me.”

White said her son left her house about 11 a.m on the morning he died.

“He was happy, kidding and joking around with his sisters and two neices. He gave them some candy. He was messing with his younger sister,” White said. “Then, he went to the store. When he came back, I saw the candy and was joking around with him about it. I said, ‘boy, give me some of that candy.’ He gave me some. He told me to hurry up before the other two came in.”

Those were her final moments with her son.

White said she doesn’t know why someone wanted to end his life.

“He was loved by the young and the old. He worked hard for what he wanted,” she said. “For this to happen, I don’t understand.”

Domonick White loved to play video games, his music, and to joke around with his family.

“He gave his life over to the Lord and was going to be baptized August 10,” his mother said. “My baby was turning his life around, making the right decisions. He was tired of living the life he was living …

“People I haven’t heard from in years have been calling me. We are all shocked by this senseless killing. My son was not the kind of person who would hurt anybody and none of us expected this to happen to him.”

White was one of two people shot in East St. Louis on that Saturday. Kiara Collins, 33, of East St. Louis, was shot near 56th Street and Belmont Avenue in an unrelated incident. She died two days later at an area hospital.

Police Chief Kendall Perry said investigators have no motive in either shooting.

“It’s just crazy. I am tired of seeing all of these killings,” White said. “We have to stop this senseless gun violence. All of us mothers who have lost our children to gun violence need to come together and work to make sure the police are doing their jobs and trying to find these people with the guns so they can not put another mother or family in the situation me and my family are in now.

“It’s just not suppose to happen like this and it seems like every day someone else us found shot to death. Why are people killiing each other instead of trying to talk out their differences?”

According to a Belleville News-Democrat investigation , there were 453 murders in East St. Louis between 2000 and 2018. Of those, 341 of them (or about 75%) remain unsolved. Of the 112 murders where criminal charges were filed, only 25% resulted in a first-degree murder conviction. About 80 percent of those violent deaths were caused by gunshots.

Eighty-five percent of the victims were males with an average age of 30 years old.

“We have to make the police know we are grieving and to bring closure to our families, we need the killers caught and brought to justice,” White said. “If the people carrying these guns are taken off the street, we can feel safer. We have to put in the work to help ourselves. Our children’s lives matter.”

White says she wants meet the shooter so he can call her why he took her son’s life, what problem there was between them, and why they couldn’t get together and talk it out “man to man.”

“In December, he would’ve turned 35. It’s going to be so tough for me to go to the cemetery on his birthday,” she said. “I will be wishing my baby boy was here to celebrate that day with me. Someone took that happy time from me. I can never get my son back.”