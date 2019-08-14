Swansea Police bust duo accused of selling meth while a child was present

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

Swansea police say they have arrested two suspects who allegedly sold meth to an undercover officer while a child was present.

Two suspects were taken into custody by Swansea Police Wednesday morning after a court-issued search warrant for distribution of methamphetamine was executed on the 1300 block of North 18th Street in Swansea.

Swansea Police had been investigating the resident for an extended period of time with a drug tactical unit, according to a release.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene for possession and distribution of methamphetamine and the house was condemned by code enforcement officers.

The names of those arrested has not been released, pending charges. No details have been released on the status of the child. Swansea Police could not be reached for further details.

Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said he encourages residents to contact police about drug houses or suspicious activities in the area.