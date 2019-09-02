Major Case Squad IDs man found shot to death near Cahokia

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A 36-year-old man was found shot to death near Cahokia late Sunday and the Major Case Squad spent Labor Day trying to solve the case.

Jerry L. Jackson of the Cahokia area died in the shooting, according to Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew, who is the deputy commander for this activation of the Major Case Squad.

Jackson was shot in his chest and apparently suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of Amelia Drive in the Parkfield Terrace area near Cahokia for a report of shots fired about 11 p.m. Sunday and they found Jackson outside a vehicle.

No arrests have been made and Plew said investigators have been canvassing the neighborhood and talking to Jackson’s relatives.

Plew said investigators did not have other information to release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5201.

Plew said updates on the investigation will be posted on the Major Case Squad’s Twitter account @MajorCase STL.

This is the second time in the past two weeks that the Major Case Squad has been called to the Cahokia area.

Mahir Smajic, 35, of St. Louis was shot to death on Aug. 22 in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue in Cahokia and Celdre L. Ross, 24, was charged in connection with the case on Aug. 24. Ross, who was charged with one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, lived in the house where Smajic’s body was found, police said.