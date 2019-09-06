Woman accused of stealing from Shiloh Target charged with felony

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman accused of stealing from a local Target was charged with a felony on Friday.

Corey Dunlop, 37, of O’Fallon, was charged with retail theft over $300, a class 3 felony. Her bail was set at $10,000.

Dunlop was arrested in July when Shiloh Police were dispatched to the Shiloh Target at 3400 Green Mount Crossing Drive in response to a retail theft.

Officers were told a woman ran past loss prevention workers and out of the store with multiple items without paying. Dunlop was identified with the help of O’Fallon Police.