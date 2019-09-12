Threat against Shiloh Middle School unrelated to Whiteside threat, police chief says

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

The threat made against Shiloh Middle School on Wednesday was a hypothetical “what if” question the student in custody posed several times, Shiloh Police Chief Rich Wittenauer said.

The Shiloh Village School District No. 85 alerted police Wednesday afternoon that, more than once, a 13-year-old male student had asked aloud, “What if I shot up the school?” during the school day, Wittenauer said. School administration took the precautionary measure of having the student removed from the bus home and placed into police custody.

Wittenauer said police were able to search the juvenile’s possessions and his parents’ property, and concluded there was no weapon or any other means for the boy to carry out the threat.

On Thursday, police had an increased presence at the school, located at 1 Wildcat Crossing.

The student was being held in police custody at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center pending a juvenile petition to the State’s Attorney’s Office, Wittenauer said.

According to Wittenauer, the incident was “not at all” related to the threat made against Whiteside Middle School in Shiloh last Thursday where another juvenile was taken into custody. He said the students did not know each other and that the threats were different in nature.

The threat against Whiteside is still under investigation, but the juvenile has been released from police custody, Wittenauer said. The case had been taken under advisement by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to Chris Allen, a spokesman for St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric, the office cannot comment on either case due to the fact they involve minors.