Woman who died during Waterloo drug arrest identified

A Granite City resident has been identified as the woman who died after swallowing an unknown substance during a Waterloo drug arrest last week.

Amanda Latimer, 42, was pronounced dead by Randolph County Coroner Carlos J. Barbour’s Office, which is still investigating her official cause of death. Waterloo police had originally released Latimer’s age as 40.

According to Capt. Dane Luke, a police officer pulled over a U-Haul vehicle for a seat belt violation around 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the 900 block of North Market Street. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the three people inside were in possession of methamphetamine.

Each was placed under arrest and during the booking process, an officer saw Latimer swallow an unknown substance, Luke said. As a routine procedure, police requested an ambulance take her to Memorial Hospital in Belleville, where she was treated and released.

Memorial Hospital said last week it could not comment on when Latimer was released or what she was treated for.

Upon Latimer’s release from Memorial Hospital, she was transported back to the Monroe County Jail by Waterloo police, but when the car arrived at the jail, an officer noticed she was unresponsive, Luke said.

An officer unsuccessfully performed CPR on Latimer and immediately contacted O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS to take her to Red Bud Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Barbour’s office said Tuesday that the investigation into Latimer’s death remains open pending autopsy results, which could take up to 12 weeks to be released.

The two other people in the car, Jacklyn McCormack, 30, of Belleville, and Shaun Myers, 38, of Caseyville, have been charged in Monroe County Court with one count of possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams and one count of burglary. The burglary charge stems from an earlier burglary at the Fountain Inn in Valmeyer on Sept. 10.