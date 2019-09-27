Man who police say caused car accident that killed unborn child turns himself in

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Mascoutah man who police say caused a car accident that killed a couple’s unborn child while he was under the influence of cannabis has surrendered himself to the St. Clair County sheriff.

Timothy J. Junius, 19, turned himself in Friday at the St. Clair County Jail on two felony charges of aggravated driving while under the influence.

According to police, just before 11 a.m. on May 4, Brenton Tinsley and his 7-months-pregnant wife, Elizabeth, were traveling eastbound in their Nissan Maxima on Jefferson Road when Junius’ vehicle, traveling southbound on Brickyard Road, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Maxima in the driver’s side door.

There is no stop sign for Jefferson Road, only for Brickyard Road, at the intersection, according to police.

The crash caused both vehicles to overturn. The crash left Brenton Tinsley with head injuries and, according to police, caused the couple’s infant death, who was delivered by emergency cesarean-section.

If convicted of the charge related to the child’s death, Junius must serve time in prison, according to a news release.

By court order, Junius’ bond was reduced to $100,000. A press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, he was granted approval to remain living in Florida but must submit to drug and alcohol testing at his court appearance.

He also has been barred from operating motor vehicles.