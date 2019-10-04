Collinsville man convicted of felony charges stemming from 2017 robbery

SHARE COPY LINK

A Collinsville man was convicted Friday of attempted murder and armed robbery felony charges stemming from a gas station robbery that took place in 2017.

A Madison County jury convicted Patrick B. Wilson after two hours of deliberation.

Collinsville Police Department responded to a report Aug. 15, 2017, of an armed robbery with a firearm at the Exxon Mobile gas station in the 800 block of South Morrison, according to a press release from the Madison County State’s Attorney.

Police found Charles Atkins, Wilson’s victim, with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Atkins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Wilson, the press release said, fled the scene after taking cash from the register, but left behind evidence, including his cell phone, a glove, a debit card, backpack and bicycle which police used to identify him.

Video surveillance at the gas station also provided the jury a general picture of the defendant, the press release said.

Both felony counts carry a sentencing range of 31 years to life. Wilson’s sentencing date is to be announced.