Two teenagers, juvenile face charges in shooting death of East St. Louis man

A juvenile and two teenagers were charged Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old East St. Louis man that happened Tuesday in the 400 block of North 25th Street in East St. Louis.

Rico Stringer of the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue died in the shooting

Lontae D. Jefferson, 16, of North 24th Street in East St. Louis was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, according to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Allen J. Edwards, 19, of Sauget Avenue in Cahokia also was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

They are both accused of shooting Stringer in the abdomen.

Jefferson and Edwards are each being held in lieu of $1 million bail. The prosecutor’s office said both teens are in custody.

A juvenile, who was not identified in the charging documents, also was charged in the shooting but the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office said additional details were not immediately available. The juvenile is in custody.

Illinois State Police investigated the homicide.

There have been 30 murders reported in East St. Louis this year, according to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry.

Stringer’s death was the first of two homicides this week in the city. On Wednesday, Aaron Macon, 49, of Berkeley, Missouri, was found shot to death in his pickup truck at the intersection of 25th Street and St. Clair Avenue.