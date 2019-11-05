Police identify suspect in hit-and-run that left Belleville man with serious injuries

Illinois State Police say they have a person of interest possibly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a man driving a motorcycle.

According to police, on Sunday, Oct. 20, a black older model Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Illinois 158, heading toward Dianne Drive, when it began to make a left turn across eastbound traffic and stopped. A Yamaha motorcycle driven by Michael R. Schoenborn, 66, of Belleville, lost control in his attempt to avoid hitting the Chevrolet and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Police said the Chevy then drove forward, rolling over the Schoenborn and the motorcycle, and proceeded to flee the scene at high speed. Schoenborn suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area hospital.

Witnesses described the Chevrolet to troopers on the scene and ISP’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Investigators recently located a vehicle matching the description with damage consistent with the crash in a nearby neighborhood and are questioning a person of interest.

ISP is asking anyone with information to call Trooper Tebbe at 618-315-7307.