Belleville man charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed his mother

A Belleville man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he forced his way into a residence and stabbed his mother.

Andrew Huber, 25, now faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of home invasion. His bond is set at $500,00.

Belleville Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday during which the dispatcher could hear a female screaming for help but was unable to speak to her. The 911 worker was able to identify the Vicksburg Drive address which is associated with the caller’s cell phone number.

According a release, Belleville officers arrived in time to see the woman from the front window lying on the floor and “in need of medical assistance.” Police said officers then saw Huber walking toward the victim from another room holding a knife.

Police drew weapons and ordered Huber to drop the knife, which he did. They then entered the home and took Huber into custody.

The woman in the residents told police her son forced his way into the house. After a verbal confrontation, Huber allegedly attacked the woman and stabbed her, police said.

Emergency medical services arrived on the scene shortly after and assisted the victim. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital where police say she is in stable condition.