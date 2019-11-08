Belleville man charged in connection with shooting near Spike’s Pub and Grub

A Belleville man faces six felony charges in St. Clair County Court after allegedly shooting another man outside of a popular bar last month.

Rasaud L. Paul, 29, was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and of being an armed habitual criminal. He also faces three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a building or school.

The charging documents against Paul state that he shot another man in the leg on Sept. 25. According to Belleville police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near Spike’s Pub and Grub, the former Antique House Lounge, at the corner of West Main and 37th streets.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, called police to report he’d been shot in the left thigh and was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

“The incident was not a random act of violence and appears to have some domestic implications,” Belleville Police said at the time. No one else was injured during the shooting.

Belleville Police deferred to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for additional details, including the relationship between Paul and the man who was shot. Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Allen said he could not comment further on the incident.

In the days following the shooting, Mayor Mark Eckert, who is also the city’s liquor commissioner, revoked the bar’s liquor license, forcing it to shut down for a week.

Eckert and Spike’s owners, Rachel and Dan Speichinger, reached an agreement and were able to reopen, but Rachel said it cost the bar an estimated $15,000 in revenue.

“That loss of revenue, it’s not an easy situation but I hope from now on we’ll have a good standing,” she said at the time. “I look forward to having a good relationship with the city of Belleville, the mayor and the police.”

Paul’s next court appearance is set for Wednesday, Nov. 20.