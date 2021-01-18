Two suspects charged in Thursday shooting of SIU Edwardsville student near campus

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting of a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville student Thursday night, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney.

Moneer Damra, 26, of Chicago was shot near campus Thursday at about 9:30 p.m. Damra is a cadet in the Army ROTC and was identified in a GoFundMe page set up by the SIUE Army ROTC Cadet Club on Saturday. The Illinois State Police said he had life-threatening injuries on Friday. He is still hospitalized.

A 16-year-old from Woodsen Terrace, Missouri, and Jimmy Ortiz, 19, of Hazelwood, Missouri, are both facing felony charges. Four suspects were originally in custody, but two were released without charges, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tim Haine.

The Belleville News-Democrat is not naming the 16-year-old because he is a minor.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both class X felonies, according to a press release from Haine. If convicted, he could serve between 20 and 80 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Ortiz was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony. If convicted, he could serve between six and 30 years.