13-year-old arrested after robbery of Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Belleville

A 13-year-old boy is in custody at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center following the robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Belleville, police said.

According to a Belleville Police Department news release, Belleville Police officers responded on Monday to the first block of North Woodcrest Drive in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the victim, who was a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver.

The driver stated he was to deliver a pizza and upon arriving, he was approached by an unknown subject. The driver told police the subject approaching him was shining a flashlight in his face. The driver believed the suspect had a gun, but after the fact could not say for sure whether the suspect was armed. At that time, the driver placed the pizza and currency bag on the ground and ran away, according to the news release.

It was determined the suspect took those items as well as keys to the driver’s vehicle, which is owned by the Domino’s Pizza in Caseyville.

On Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m., Belleville patrol officers were monitoring radio traffic from surrounding police agencies when they heard a broadcast for a stolen vehicle that had just occurred at the Caseyville Domino’s Pizza location. Believing the stolen vehicle could be associated with the robbery from Monday, Belleville officers began to search the west Belleville area.

An officer located the stolen vehicle eastbound on West Main Street near Illinois 157. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. A brief pursuit ensued until the suspects fled on foot in the 100 Block of South Woodcrest Drive. Both suspects in the stolen vehicle, a 13-year-old juvenile male and a 17-year-old juvenile male, were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Both juveniles are in custody at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center and the 13-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the robbery on Monday. The Caseyville Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest of the suspects.