Illinois State Police investigate weekend shooting death of man in East St. Louis

A 22-year old man was shot and killed on Division Avenue in East St. Louis Saturday night.

East St. Louis and Illinois State Police are investigating.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Kaleb A. Davis, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He pronounced at the scene at 7:21 p.m., Dye said. Davis was found inside his car, according to police.

Police have not yet identified the shooter or established a motive for the murder. Information on the victim’s ties to East St. Louis also was not immediately available.

The homicide is the 16th in East St. Louis this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department or Illinois State Police at (618) 571-4124.

An anonymous call also can be placed to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS This is an anonymous tip line hat pays up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.