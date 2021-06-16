Caseyville man charged in laundromat murder in Cahokia Heights

Cahokia Heights Police have arrested a 24-year-old Caseyville man charged with the murder of a man at a laundromat in April.

Dijion K. Rodgers, of 1922 Webster Circle in Caseyville, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with one count of murder/ intent to kill/injure, Cahokia Heights Police Sgt. Christopher K. McGinnis said Wednesday.

The criminal complaint filed by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office said Rodgers shot Ramonte Randolph without lawful justification and with the intent to do great bodily harm to Randolph.

Randolph, 29, of East St. Louis, was found by police shot to death and lying on the floor of the Best Wash Laundromat at 1907 Camp Jackson Road on April 7. At the time of the homicide, this business was in Cahokia but the town has since merged with Alorton and Centreville to form Cahokia Heights.

Rodgers is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail..

In April, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and after an extensive five-day investigation of the homicide and a suspect was not identified, the case was returned to Cahokia Heights Police.

Cahokia Height Police said more leads came in to police and that helped investigators identify the suspect.