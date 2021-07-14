Fairview Heights woman accused of concealing her mother’s death, collecting her benefits

A 48-year-old Fairview Heights woman has been accused of concealing the death of her mother and continuing to accept the elderly woman’s “financial benefits and assistance” after she died, authorities said Wednesday.

Reena S. Hayashi of 216 Oxford Ave. is charged with two counts of concealing a death and one count of obstructing justice. Hayashi’s bail was set at $60,000.

Police found the body of Karen Hayashi, who was 80, in a bedroom at their Fairview Heights home at 9:40 a.m. on Monday after a neighbor had requested a well-being check.

Police said in a statement earlier this week that Karen Hayashi apparently had been dead in her home for “an extended period of time.”

The criminal complaint issued by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said that Reena Hayashi concealed the death from March 1 through July 11, using air fresheners in the house to cover up the odor.

The charging document from the St.Clair County state’s attorney said Karen Hayashi died from “other than homicide means.” The cause of death is unknown and still to be determined.

The charging document states that Reena Hayashi “ concealed the death of Karen Hayashi by continuing to file Karen Hayashi’s taxes and accept Karen Hayashi’s financial benefits and assistance after Karen Hayashi’s death.”

When police asked her about her mother, Reena Hayashi told them she had moved to Hawaii, prompting the obstruction of justice charge, the criminal complaint states.

Fairview Heights police are continuing their investigation.