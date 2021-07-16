Madison County judge sentences man for 2018 murder in Venice

Kevin A. Campbell, 40, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Tyrone Williams in Venice.

Campbell will be required to serve 100% of his sentence, according to a news release from the office of Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

A Madison County jury found Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in April. He was sentenced Friday by Judge Neil Schroeder.

“The murder of Tyrone Williams was a senseless act of violence that devastated his family, friends and the whole community,” Haine stated in the release.

“I’m pleased to see the defendant receive this strong sentence,” the statement continued. “Madison County residents demand safe neighborhoods and communities, and this case shows that these kinds of crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Oct. 6, 2018, Venice police responded to a call involving a shooting at Williams Autobody. They found Tyrone Williams dead in the parking lot. He had been shot seven times.

Campbell fled the scene, but he was later identified and taken into custody, according to the release. Police determined that a dispute earlier in the evening led to the violence.

Haine thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Maricle and Katie Warren for their efforts in prosecuting the case, as well as members of the Venice Police Department, Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Kyle Napp had set Campbell’s bail at $2.5 million after he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.