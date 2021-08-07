Fallen Brooklyn police officer loved public service, southern Illinois fire chief says

Provided

Makanda Fire Chief Jim Bilderback says it is going to take him some time to process the loss of his friend, fallen Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr.

Pierce, 24, was struck and killed by a motorist fleeing police on the McKinley Bridge early Wednesday morning. Pierce was on the bridge attempting to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Bilderback got the bad news from Pierce’s father.

“That was a rough phone call. I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It was like I had been hit hit in the face. It’s going to take me a while on this one. ...”

Pierce had been with the Brooklyn Police Department for less than a year. Police Capt. Antonio White said Pierce was dedicated and enthusiastic about police work, so much so that he made the 100-mile commute to and from his home in Carbondale to work night patrols.

Makanda is a village of about 500 residents 16 miles south of Carbondale, at the entrance of the Shawnee National Forest and Giant City State Park.

Bilderback said Pierce got early training in public service as a fire fighter there.

“He was with our department for four years,” Bilderback said. “He came from another department on the other side of the county. He already had his basics so he fit right in.

“If you wanted something done and he was around, he would get it done. He was my go-to guy when it came to computers.”

Bilderback said Pierce had earned the rank of lieutenant and was eager to assist in the training of other fire fighters.

“He was an all around guy,” Bilderback said. “He got along with everybody.”

Bilderback said when it came to being a first responder, Pierce “worked his tail off.”

“I don’t care whether it was with the fire department, police department or EMS, he liked it all,” Bilderback said. “He put his heart in it with no questions asked.

“I don’t know how I am going to replace him. I don’t think I can. He had so many different talents it wasn’t even funny.”