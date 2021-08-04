Crime
Brooklyn officer killed on McKinley Bridge after police chase
A Brooklyn police officer is dead after he was struck by a car involved in a chase with officers early Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police confirmed.
The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was deploying spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at about 3 a.m. when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger, police said.
The Charger was later found abandoned in Missouri. No other information is available pending further investigation, ISP said.
At about 3:49 a.m., while the bridge was closed to traffic as investigators worked the scene, a gray Kia Optima drove through the roadblocks “at a high rate of speed. It hit multiple police vehicles “and nearly struck multiple officers,” according to an ISP release.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says an exchange of gunfire with officers followed and that the driver of the Kia was hit and crashed into two ISP cruisers.
All four occupants of the Kia were taken into custody, including the driver, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Kia crashed into two state police vehicles.
