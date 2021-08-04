Departments from across Illinois and the US send condolences to Brooklyn Police

Police and other emergency departments from around Illinois and across the United States are sending their condolences to the Brooklyn Police Department after the death of Patrolman Brian Pierce.

Pierce was manning a roadblock on the McKinley Bridge around 3 a.m. when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger driven by a crime suspect, Illinois State Police said.

These are some of the social media reactions to Pierce’s death:

