Departments from across Illinois and the US send condolences to Brooklyn Police
Brooklyn police officer killed
A Brooklyn police officer was killed on the McKinley Bridge early the morning of Aug. 4. Read all the BND’s coverage here.
Brooklyn officer killed on McKinley Bridge after police chase
Officer killed on St. Louis bridge had been with Brooklyn Police less than a year
Brooklyn Police mourn fallen officer: ‘He was the person you loved to be on your team’
Illinois State Police press release on incident that led to death of Brooklyn officer
Police and other emergency departments from around Illinois and across the United States are sending their condolences to the Brooklyn Police Department after the death of Patrolman Brian Pierce.
Pierce was manning a roadblock on the McKinley Bridge around 3 a.m. when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger driven by a crime suspect, Illinois State Police said.
These are some of the social media reactions to Pierce’s death:
