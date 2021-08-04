Brooklyn Police mourn fallen officer: ‘He was the person you loved to be on your team’

Members of the Brooklyn police department and community are mourning the tragic loss of a young police officer.

Patrolman Brian Pierce was deploying spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at about 3 a.m. when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger, police said.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is involved in the investigation, said Brooklyn Police Capt. Antonio White. White said the deceased officer was young and proud to work with the police department.

“He was a great young man, very enthusiastic, the person you love to have on your team. He’d be there for you, even on his days off,” White said. “We are going to work along side the Major Case Squad and the Illinois State Police on this investigation. ...

“He’s very young, like I said, a very good young man. He always had your back. Police is what he loved. He’d arrive an hour two hours before his shift just to get his day started. It will be a very great loss for us, for the community of Brooklyn and we extend our condolences to his family.”