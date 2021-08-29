Federal charges filed in shooting death of East St. Louis bank guard

The FBI are searching for two men suspected in an armed bank robbery at First Bank in East St. Louis Friday. One man was killed during the crime. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Two men face charges in the U.S. District Court for Southern Illinois in relation to a deadly bank robbery attempt in East St. Louis Friday.

One of them, the charges allege, presented a note to a teller at First Bank, 350 River Park Drive, which read in all caps: “I got a bomb strapped to my chest. Put all the money in or everyone will die.”

A bank guard, Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, attempted to stop the men and was fatally shot by the second robber.

Charged Sunday were Jaylan D. Quinn, 22, and Andrew R. Brinkley, 19, said U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft.

Quinn, of St. Louis, was charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death, with could result in life in prison or the death penalty, according to a release from the federal court.

Brinkley, also of St. Louis, was charged with bank robbery, which is punishable of up to 20 years in federal prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine, the release stated.

The two were identified in photos the FBI released from bank surveillance video by Brinkley’s father, according to court documents.

“The shooter rightly faces life in federal prison,” Weinhoeft said in a statement. “Armed violence is intolerable in any civilized society, and we are resolved that a firm and definite measure of justice will be imposed in this case.

According to the federal complaint, two masked men entered the bank about 4 p.m. on Friday. After making their demands and getting an unreleased amount of cash, the two headed for the door and a white Lexus sedan.

Brinkley, wearing a white mask, allegedly shoved Horn out of the way and ran out the door. Quinn, the charges state, drew a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head, according to charges.

The FBI, which led the investigation, released the surveillance photos to the media late Friday. Agents later received a call from an off-duty St. Louis County police officer who told them a man he encountered identified one of the men in the photos as his son, Andrew, charges stated.

The man told agents his son denied that it was him in the surveillance photo, but he nevertheless encouraged him to turn himself in to authorities.

By Saturday afternoon, federal agents had executed a search warrant of Brinkley’s St. Louis residence Saturday and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills that were taken during the First Bank robbery, and clothing that matched what the robbers wore, according to the FBI.

A white Lexus sedan also was found parked outside.

Brinkley and Quinn’s first appearance in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

Horn was pronounced dead at the scene. He is survived by his wife, two adult sons, and three grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for noon on Sept. 4 at Wenneman Park in Marissa.

“The FBI offers our deepest condolences to the family of security guard Ted Horn, whose life was senselessly taken in a vicious act of violence,” said FBI-Springfield’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Timothy Ferguson. “This case demonstrates the tenacity of the FBI and our law enforcement partners in investigating and identifying the subjects swiftly.

“We thank the public for their vigilance, as well as our media partners who provided critical details to the communities.”

The case is being investigated by FBI-Springfield, with assistance from the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Summers is prosecuting the case.