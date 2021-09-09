Separate shootings earlier this week in East St. Louis killed teen and little girl

A 3-year-old girl died after she was struck by a stray bullet while she was lying in her bed Sunday morning in an apartment inside the Roosevelt Homes complex located at 1328 N. 44th St. in East St. Louis. dholtmann@bnd.com

The shootings Thursday afternoon come during the same week that a teenager and a 3-year-old were shot in unrelated, separate incidents in East St. Louis.

Both of the victims died from their wounds.

On Sunday night, about 9:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a gunshot victim at the Roosevelt Homes in the 1300 block of north 44th Street.

Officers found that 3-year-old Calyia Stringer had been struck by a stray bullet, East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry.

Perry said Calyia was watching television in an apartment at 1328 N. 44th St. when the bullet fired outside the building came through a bedroom wall.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She died Tuesday at a St. Louis hospital.

State police said in a statement this week that someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at a crowd of people standing outside of the Roosevelt Homes that night.

“Individual(s) within the group returned fire,” state police said. “During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet entered Building 47 and struck the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Illinois State Police Special Agent Emmarie Snyder at 618-301-6182 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

Teen shot later in the week

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old was shot to death in East St. Louis, Perry said.

Troy Williams was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Williams was shot around 4 a.m. at Washington Avenue and 84th Street.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police are jointly handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call East St. Louis police at 618-482-6600, State Police at 618-346-3990, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-Tips(This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest).