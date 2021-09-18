Murder, armed robbery charges announced after woman found dead in East St. Louis

A 23-year-old woman was charged Saturday with murder and armed robbery following the investigation of a woman found dead in East St. Louis.

Makisha Gurlly, of St. Louis, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Destiny Smith and taking her wallet, according to information provided by Illinois State Police. Smith was also from St. Louis.

Smith’s body was found early Thursday in a car at a railroad yard on South 22nd Street in East St. Louis.

The Alton and Southern Railway Co. Police, East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police investigated her death.

Gurlly remained in custody Saturday. Her bond was set at $750,000.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 8:19 PM.