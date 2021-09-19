Here’s the IL State Police announcement about the arrest in a St. Louis woman’s slaying

File

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATION LEADS TO MURDER CHARGES IN EAST ST LOUIS HOMICIDE

BELLEVILLE, IL – On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, the Office of St. Clair County States Attorney James A. Gomric charged Makisha Gurlly, a 23-year-old female of St. Louis, Missouri with one count each of Murder and Armed Robbery / Armed with a Firearm.

As it relates to the Murder charge (Class M Criminal Felony); Gurlly is alleged, on or about September 16, 2021, without lawful justification while committing a forcible felony, armed robbery, to have fired a handgun which struck Destiny Smith in the head, thereby causing her death.

As it relates to the Armed Robbery / Armed with a Firearm charge (Class X Criminal Felony), Gurlly is alleged, on or about September 16, 2021, while armed with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, to have knowingly took property, being a wallet containing U.S. currency, from the victim’s person.

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred on Sept. 16, 2021 at approximately 3:49 a.m., where the Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Integrity Task Force (PSEG) was requested by the East Saint Louis Police Department to assist in the investigation of a homicide which had occurred in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street in East St. Louis, Illinois. Destiny Smith, a 22-year-old female from St. Louis, Missouri was pronounced deceased at that location by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Bond on the above charge was set at $750,000, 10% to apply. Gurlly remains in custody at the Saint Clair County Jail. The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), East St. Louis Police Department, Alton and Southern Railway Police, St. Clair County Coroner, and St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office. No further information will be disseminated at this time.