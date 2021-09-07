Southwest IL school district continues to face challenges from COVID-19 cases

Highland school leaders see more challenges ahead as more students test positive for COVID.

On Friday, Superintendent Mike Sutton reported 17 students tested positive during the week, 11 of whom attend Highland High School. A staff member at Highland Middle School has also tested positive.

However, Sutton wrote in an open letter to parents and staff that he believes the mitigations implemented in the school have been “very effective in preventing transmission” at this point.

Meanwhile, Sutton appealed to parents to try not to panic at rumors, and not to make any “hasty decisions” as the district moves forward with state mandates regarding mandatory vaccination for educators. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced this week that the deadline for educators to receive their first vaccine dose has been extended by two weeks.

“I hope we can demonstrate our dedication to keeping kids in school while providing a safe environment and protecting the values and beliefs of our staff and community,” Sutton wrote.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sutton also clarified the school district cannot enforce the quarantines recommended by state health officials. The district provides information to the Madison County Health Department regarding positive cases and close contacts, and the health department then contacts those who were exposed and recommends 14-day quarantines. Highland District 5, on the other hand, provides a number of options to shorten quarantine depending on testing, Sutton wrote.

However, it’s up to parents to use “good sense and judgment to assist us in making our school environment as safe as possible,” Sutton wrote. “On the front line it is not about politics, it is about protecting all of our students and staff from unnecessary risks.”

Elsewhere, New Athens High School had to move to all-remote learning after 14 students tested positive, and will not return to in-person learning until Monday, Sept. 13. Carlyle schools in Clinton County also had to move to remote learning when 54 students tested positive in the last week of August.

Carlyle had initially opted to defy the state mask mandate, but voted on Aug. 23 to require masks after all, restoring their state recognition status.