Tuesday is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know.

Tuesday is Election Day where voters will decide who serves as mayor, and on local school boards, city councils, village boards, park districts among other things.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who is on the ballot? Among the offices voters will decide on is who will be mayor in East St. Louis, who will sit on city councils in Belleville, O’Fallon and Granite City, and who will sit on school boards in Edwardsville , Highland, Mascoutah and Lebanon, among other areas and offices.

Are there other issues on the ballot? Some school districts have referendums on the ballot. O’Fallon School District 90 and Smithton District 30 have bond referendums on the ballot. Collinsville School District 10 is asking to increase property tax rate for transportation purposes.

When can I vote? Polls open at 6 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. If you’re in line when the polls close you will be able to vote.

What if I’m not registered to vote? Go to your polling place and register to vote through the Grace Period registration. You would have to vote right when you register. Just bring two forms of identification. Go to elections.il.gov for more information.

I want to learn about the candidates. Where can I go? The Belleville News-Democrat has sent out questionnaires to candidates in many contested races. Go to https://www.bnd.com/news/politics-government/election/ to read those questionnaires.





How can I find my polling place? In St. Clair County, go to http://www.countyclerk.co.st-clair.il.us or call 618-277-6600 Ext. 2377. In Madison County go to madisonvotes.com or call 618-692-6290.

How do I find out who won? For full coverage and results on Tuesday evening, go to bnd.com. We will be updating results of key races throughout Tuesday night. Results also will be published in the electronic and print editions of the BND Wednesday. For other results in St. Clair County, go to https://stclair.platinumelectionresults.com, and in Madison County go to madisonvotes.com.