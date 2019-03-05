See who’s running for office in Madison County in the April 2019 election

Here is who is running in competitive races the April election in Madison County. Races include city councils, mayoralships, school boards, village boards, park districts, fire protection boards and community college boards.
The Belleville News-Democrat also has sent out questionnaires to candidates in some of the races. Responses to questionnaires are linked on this page. Candidates who wish to participate should send an email to Reporter Joseph Bustos at jbustos@bnd.com.
This page will be updated as more candidate profiles are published.
Collinsville
Mayor
John Miller
City Council (vote for 2)
Anthony J. Hausmann
Myles Nelson
Matthew T. Sebastian
Richard J. “Jeff” Stehman
Edwardsville City Council
Ward 1
Christopher Farrar
Robert Turner
Ward 5
William Krause
Brent Daniels
Glen Carbon
Village Trustees (vote for 3)
Bob Marcus
Ross Breckenridge (write in)
Mark J. Foley (Write in)
Mary Ann Smith (write in)
Victor Smith (write in)
Ryan Lattina (write in)
Susan Jense (write in)
Granite City City Council
Ward 4
Bill Davis
Brad Eavenson
Gene Hudson
Ward 5
Donald Thompson
Gregory Allen Koberna
City of Highland
Council members (vote for 2)
Gary Crosby
John Hipskind
Neill Nicolaides
Sarah Sloan
Aaron Schwarz
Madison City Council
Ward 1
Jeffery S. Bridick
Carlos Briggs (write in)
Ward 2
Ward 3
Troy City Council
Ward 1
Daniel Jackson
Tony Manley
Ward 2
Aaron Adams
Troy Turner
John (Jack) Haggard
Ward 4
Timothy O. Greenfield
Douglas Partney
Wood River
Council members (vote for 2)
William Leroy Duncan
Chris Stanley
Anthony Swarringin
Godfrey Township Fire Protection District
Board of Trustees (vote for 1)
Gerard Fischer
Mark Warner
Granite City Park District
Park Commissioners (vote for 2)
Don Harris
Jenna Deyong
Sarah Corzine
Tri-Township Park District
Park Commissioners (vote for 3)
Kenneth M. Shelton
George Vogt
David P. Nonn
James Newcombe
Alton School District 11
School Board (vote for 3)
David P. Lauschke
David M. Fritz
Vivian Monckton
Kristopher Larson
Collinsville School District 10
School Board (vote for four)
Vicki Reulecke
Michele S. Stutts
Joshua Hartel (write in)
East Alton Elementary School District 13
School Board (vote for 3)
Mary A. Karrick
Keith W. Trout
David Watts
Dawn Kinnikin
Dustene A. Shoemaker
Kimberly G. Handler
Jason D. Bricker
Edwardsville School District
School board unexpired 2-year term (vote for 2)
John McDole
Jennifer Brumback
Nekisha Williams Omotola
School board member 4-year term (vote for 2)
Jill Bertels
Katherine “Katie” Robberson
Eric Levin
Granite City School District 9
School Board (vote for 3)
Tallin Curran
Darin Kukarola
Luis Ybarra II
Denny Patterson
Zack Nunn
Bill F. McMasters
Dennis Wilmsmeyer
Victoria Arguelles (Write-in)
Highland School District 9
School Board (vote for 3)
Robert E. Miller
Joe Mott
Megan M. Henschen (write in)
Lora Miles (write in)
Madison School District 12
School Board (vote for 3)
Katrina Garrett
Roshelle Williams-Gardner
Celena Browley
Sue Beatte
Shirley Glover
Y.A. Gardner (write in)
Roxana School District 1
School Board
Clyde “Butch” McGill
Karen McKinzie (write in)
Triad Community School District 2
School board (vote for 4)
Laura Gire Dods
Corey Noder
Ken Miller
Katherine M. Little
Carl Dempsey
Bethalto
Village Trustee 4-year term (vote for 3)
Gary D. Bost
Maria Perkhiser
Jeff Mull
Christopher Henderson
Tim Lowrance
Jared Shields
Village Trustee 2-year term
Erika Stassi
Phillip J. Little
East Alton
Village Trustee (vote for 3)
Debra J. Angleton
Walter Allen Hale III
Phillip Keasler
David Vandiver
Godfrey
Village Trustee (vote for 3)
Ben Allen
Joseph J. Springman III
Richard D. Jones (Dick)
Karen J. McAtte
Jerome Jacobs
Virginia Woulfe-Beile
Grantfork
Village trustee (vote for 3)
Wendy M. Reinacher-Heilig
Nancy E. Schoen
Wendelyn Essenpreis (Wendy)
John Grindstaff
Hamel
Village President
Devin A. Bushrow
Larry Bloemker
Hartford
Village Trustee (vote for 3)
Michelle Prickett
William “Bill” Robertson
Robert Cheatham
Kristie Luebbert
Amy Harding
Livingston
Village Trustees (vote for 3)
Robert Engelke
Loraine A. Goldacker
Debra A. Atwood
Austin Scarsdale
John Ziegler
Jared W. Jones (write in)
Marine
Village Trustee (vote for 3)
William J. Ferris
John Perkins
Rae Lynne Meyer (Kynion)
Kenneth E. Moss
Mark Voigt
Terry W. Gergen, Sr.
Brian D. Kelley
Maryville
Village Trustee (vote for 3)
New Douglas
Village trustee (vote for 3)
Leonard “LD” Lindgens
Jackie Mills
James Ridall
Margaret “Peggy” Dunn
Roxana
Village Trustee (vote for 3)
Dale Raymond
Steven C. White
Robert Lee Kelly
Michael Franks
Mississippi Valley Public Library District
Library Trustees 6-year term (vote for 2)
Mark Schusky
Jed Robbins
Andrea Orduna
Library Trustees 4-year term (vote for 2)
Cathy Kulupka
Laura Gottschalk
Mary E. Peterson
Killian Weir
Lewis and Clark Community College
Board of Trustees (vote for three)
George C. Terry
Julie Johnson
