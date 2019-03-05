Elections

See who's running for office in Madison County in the April 2019 election

March 05, 2019

What you need to know about the April 2019 election

The 2019 municipal election is April 2.
Here is who is running in competitive races the April election in Madison County. Races include city councils, mayoralships, school boards, village boards, park districts, fire protection boards and community college boards.

The Belleville News-Democrat also has sent out questionnaires to candidates in some of the races. Responses to questionnaires are linked on this page. Candidates who wish to participate should send an email to Reporter Joseph Bustos at jbustos@bnd.com.

This page will be updated as more candidate profiles are published.

Collinsville

Mayor

John Miller

Nancy Moss

City Council (vote for 2)

Anthony J. Hausmann

Myles Nelson

Matthew T. Sebastian

Richard J. “Jeff” Stehman

Edwardsville City Council

Ward 1

Christopher Farrar

Robert Turner

Ward 5

William Krause

Brent Daniels

Glen Carbon

Village Trustees (vote for 3)

Bob Marcus

Ross Breckenridge (write in)

Mark J. Foley (Write in)

Mary Ann Smith (write in)

Victor Smith (write in)

Ryan Lattina (write in)

Susan Jense (write in)

Granite City City Council

Ward 4

Bill Davis

Brad Eavenson

Gene Hudson

Ward 5

Donald Thompson

Gregory Allen Koberna

City of Highland

Council members (vote for 2)

Gary Crosby

John Hipskind

Neill Nicolaides

Sarah Sloan

Aaron Schwarz

Madison City Council

Ward 1

Jeffery S. Bridick

Carlos Briggs (write in)

Ward 2

Mark Crochrell, Sr.

Wilbert Glasper

Ward 3

Wanda Carson

Steven Hampsey

Troy City Council

Ward 1

Daniel Jackson

Tony Manley

Ward 2

Aaron Adams

Troy Turner

John (Jack) Haggard

Ward 4

Timothy O. Greenfield

Douglas Partney

Wood River

Council members (vote for 2)

William Leroy Duncan

Chris Stanley

Anthony Swarringin

Godfrey Township Fire Protection District

Board of Trustees (vote for 1)

Gerard Fischer

Mark Warner

Granite City Park District

Park Commissioners (vote for 2)

Don Harris

Jenna Deyong

Sarah Corzine

Tri-Township Park District

Park Commissioners (vote for 3)

Kenneth M. Shelton

George Vogt

David P. Nonn

James Newcombe

Alton School District 11

School Board (vote for 3)

David P. Lauschke

David M. Fritz

Vivian Monckton

Kristopher Larson

Collinsville School District 10

School Board (vote for four)

Dennis Craft

Vicki Reulecke

Michele S. Stutts

Jane E. Soehlke

Joshua Hartel (write in)

East Alton Elementary School District 13

School Board (vote for 3)

Mary A. Karrick

Keith W. Trout

David Watts

Dawn Kinnikin

Dustene A. Shoemaker

Kimberly G. Handler

Jason D. Bricker

Edwardsville School District

School board unexpired 2-year term (vote for 2)

John McDole

Jennifer Brumback

Nekisha Williams Omotola

School board member 4-year term (vote for 2)

Jill Bertels

Katherine “Katie” Robberson

Eric Levin

Granite City School District 9

School Board (vote for 3)

Tallin Curran

Darin Kukarola

Luis Ybarra II

Denny Patterson

Zack Nunn

Bill F. McMasters

Dennis Wilmsmeyer

Victoria Arguelles (Write-in)

Highland School District 9

School Board (vote for 3)

Robert E. Miller

Joe Mott

Megan M. Henschen (write in)

Lora Miles (write in)

Madison School District 12

School Board (vote for 3)

Katrina Garrett

Roshelle Williams-Gardner

Celena Browley

Sue Beatte

Shirley Glover

Y.A. Gardner (write in)

Roxana School District 1

School Board

Sherry Keller

Clyde “Butch” McGill

Steve Palen

Karen McKinzie (write in)

Triad Community School District 2

School board (vote for 4)

Laura Gire Dods

Jeff Hewitt

Corey Noder

Ken Miller

Katherine M. Little

Carl Dempsey

Bethalto

Village Trustee 4-year term (vote for 3)

Gary D. Bost

Maria Perkhiser

Jeff Mull

Christopher Henderson

Tim Lowrance

Jared Shields

Village Trustee 2-year term

Erika Stassi

Phillip J. Little

East Alton

Village Trustee (vote for 3)

Debra J. Angleton

Walter Allen Hale III

Phillip Keasler

David Vandiver

Godfrey

Village Trustee (vote for 3)

Ben Allen

Joseph J. Springman III

Richard D. Jones (Dick)

Karen J. McAtte

Jerome Jacobs

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Grantfork

Village trustee (vote for 3)

Wendy M. Reinacher-Heilig

Nancy E. Schoen

Wendelyn Essenpreis (Wendy)

John Grindstaff

Hamel

Village President

Devin A. Bushrow

Larry Bloemker

Hartford

Village Trustee (vote for 3)

Michelle Prickett

William “Bill” Robertson

Robert Cheatham

Kristie Luebbert

Amy Harding

Livingston

Village Trustees (vote for 3)

Robert Engelke

Loraine A. Goldacker

Debra A. Atwood

Austin Scarsdale

John Ziegler

Jared W. Jones (write in)

Marine

Village Trustee (vote for 3)

William J. Ferris

John Perkins

Rae Lynne Meyer (Kynion)

Kenneth E. Moss

Mark Voigt

Terry W. Gergen, Sr.

Brian D. Kelley

Maryville

Village Trustee (vote for 3)

Robert Todd Bell

Rodney Schimidt

Mike Vallino

Anthony “Tony” Moses

New Douglas

Village trustee (vote for 3)

Leonard “LD” Lindgens

Jackie Mills

James Ridall

Margaret “Peggy” Dunn

Roxana

Village Trustee (vote for 3)

Dale Raymond

Steven C. White

Robert Lee Kelly

Michael Franks

Mississippi Valley Public Library District

Library Trustees 6-year term (vote for 2)

Mark Schusky

Jed Robbins

Andrea Orduna

Library Trustees 4-year term (vote for 2)

Cathy Kulupka

Laura Gottschalk

Mary E. Peterson

Killian Weir

Lewis and Clark Community College

Board of Trustees (vote for three)

George C. Terry

Pete Basola

Marlene Barach

Charles Hanfelder

Kevin Rust

Julie Johnson

