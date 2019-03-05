Elections

See who’s running for office in St. Clair County in the April 2019 election

The News-Democrat

March 05, 2019 11:02 AM

What you need to know about the April 2019 election

The 2019 municipal election is April 2. Here are some key dates and times you need to know if you're planning to vote.
By
The 2019 municipal election is April 2. Here are some key dates and times you need to know if you're planning to vote.
By

Here is who is running in competitive races the April election in St. Clair County. Races include city councils, mayoralships, school boards, village boards and community college boards.

The Belleville News-Democrat also has sent out questionnaires to candidates in some of the races. Responses to questionnaires are linked on this page. Candidates who wish to participate should send an email to Reporter Joseph Bustos at jbustos@bnd.com.

This page will be updated as more candidate profiles are published.

Belleville City Council

Ward 1

Joe Hazel

Bryan Whitaker

Lillian Schneider

Ward 2

Michael Buettner

Carmen Duco

Randy Randolph

Ward 6

Christopher Rothweiler

Andrew N. Gaa

City of Centreville

Mayor

Reginald “Red” Reynolds

Marius Jackson

Michael W. Scruggs (Write-in)

City Clerk

J. Madlock

De Mario M. Helm, Sr.

Ward 1

Ashley Haynes

Billie Jean Miller (Write-in)

Fairview Heights City Council

Ward 2

Roger D. Lowry

Anthony J. LeFlore

Lebanon City Council

Ward 2

Teddy Edgar Sells, Jr.

Landall Mack

Robert Lee

Ward 3

Bruce Bartholomew

Jessica Zurliene

Mascoutah

City Council (Vote for two)

John (Jack) Weyant

Danny Schrempp

Walter (Wally) Battas

Charles Jefferson

O’Fallon City Council

Ward 2

Jessica Lotz

Robert W. Kueker

Ward 4

Todd R. Roach

Mary Lynam-Miller

Sarah Atterberry

Ward 5

Gwendolyn Randolph

Chris Hursey

Ward 6

Thomas Vorce

Christopher “Casey” Scharven

Ward 7

Nathan L. Parchman

Brian Gibson

Village of Cahokia

Village President

Donna Ayres

Curtis McCall

Jerry Nichols (Write-in)

Village Clerk

Martin Elda

Richard Ray Duncan

District 1

Audra J. Baker

Trenise F. Hill (Write-in)

District 3

Jeffery Kent Radford, Sr.

Elmer Jennings (Write-in)

Village of Caseyville

Board of Trustees (vote for 3)

John Buckley

Gary L. Wasser

Ron Sanftleben

Paul Durr

Village of Dupo

Board of Trustees (vote for three)

Charles Carner

Joe Basinski

Ken Phillips

Kerry Foster

Village of Hecker

Board of Trustees (vote for three)

Deanna Louveua

Douglas Van Buren

Richard W. Happel

Trisha Maddox

Village of Marissa

Board of Trustees (vote for three)

Laura A. McMahon

Christopher “Chris” M. Klingeman

Paul W. Sinn

Roy Dean Dickey

Village of New Athens

Board of Trustees (vote for three)

Ronald K. Hampton, Jr.

Donald R. Hall

Terry Hamon

William L. Wilson

Village of New Baden

Board of Trustees (unexpired term)

Sarah Moyer

Tom Kuhn

Village of Smithon

Board of Trustees (Vote for three)

Leo Simburger

Michael J. Smallwood

Charles J. Rogers, III

Phillip “Phil” W. Henning

Village of Swansea

Board of Trustees (Vote for 3)

Jeff Parker

Marilyn Neumeyer

Randall E. Tedesco

Brian T. McGuire

John “Skip” Kernan

Village of Marissa

Mayor

Chad Easton

Rodney Rednour

Village of Washington Park

Board of Trustees (vote for three)

Debbie Moore

Clyde “Stonewall” Jackson

Herod “Booman” Hill

Terrilyn Gossett

Angie “Ann” Rodgers

James Madkins (Write in)

Verson Scot (Write in)

East St. Louis Park District

Park Commissioners (vote for two)

James L. Montgomery

Dammon Smith

Roderick O. Thomas, Sr.

Sherwin “Herc” Haywood

Isaac “Ike” Turner

Marissa Library District

Board of Trustees (vote for two)

Pam Welshans

Natalie Krause

Pam Runyon

Stephanie Geralds-Trammel

Grant School District 110

School Board (vote for 3)

Carla J. Randolph

Matthew Casper-Bassler

Tiffany L. Baldwin

Zandra D. Harvey

High Mount School District 116

Unexpired school board member term

Robert Keck

Christine Galluzzo

School board member, 4-year term, (vote for three)

Matthew Burke

Justin Chapman

Eugene G. Kish

Jaynie Wells

Doris Rebenstorff

Cassandra Eason

Smithton School District 130

School Board (vote for three)

Renee Pipher

Brian Lester

Dale Barschak

Thomas Springborn

Harmony-Emge School District 175

School Board member unexpired two-year term (vote for one)

Joshua A. Pollard

Shannon Perschbacher

Kinjii Q. Dowd

School Board, four year term (vote for three)

Charles T. Evans

Robert Phillips

Leticia (Mandy) Lopez

Tessa Keys

Signal Hill School District 181

School board (vote for four)

Tara Altmansberger O’Sadnick

Paul Slocomb

Misti N. Andrade

Ananda Maria Sharma

Erik Wenberg

Melanie Stith

Deonna King

Lebanon School District 9

School Board (vote for three)

Adam Noud

Gary J. Haas

Nancy Schubert-Henss

Yasanne J. Garrett

Mascoutah School District 19

School Board (vote for three)

Matthew E. Stukenberg

Timothy J. Petersen

Rhonda J. Ross

James C. Wolfe

Marissa School District 40

School Board (vote for two)

Peter Pannier

Kevin Leemon

Jeremy Wiley

New Athens School District 60

School Board (vote for two)

Terry Hamon

Katherine R. Main

Gerald Cooper

Abby Haefner

Brooklyn School District 188

School Board unexpired two-year term

T. Herbert Cotton

Patricia (Atkins) Melton

East St. Louis School District 189

School Board (vote for three)

Marquitta A. McAfee

Walter L. Hood, Sr.

R.C. Clark

Betty Jones-Carr

Irma G. Golliday

LaVondo M. Pulley

Belleville High School District 201

School Board (vote for four)

Michael Eiskant

Michael Todd

Tanya Martin

Carol Eckert

Bran Barton

Benjamin R. Wanless

O’Fallon High School District 203

School Board (vote for three)

Donna Johnson

P.K. Johnson

Mark Christ

Brandt L. House

Martha Fraier Stoffel

Southwestern Illinois College Trustees

District 3

Stephanie Scurlark-Belt

Steve Campo

District 5

Robert G. Morton

Donald Michael “Mike” Butler

City of Columbia

Ward 2

Kevin Martens

Harold R. McCarty Jr.

Columbia School District 4

School board unexpired 2-year term

Ted Schrader

Greg Meyer

School board 4-year term (vote for three)

Tyson C. Search

Scott Middelkamp

Cress Morr

Lisa Schumacher

Phillip Taylor

Tammy Hines

