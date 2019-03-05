See who’s running for office in St. Clair County in the April 2019 election

Here is who is running in competitive races the April election in St. Clair County. Races include city councils, mayoralships, school boards, village boards and community college boards.
The Belleville News-Democrat also has sent out questionnaires to candidates in some of the races. Responses to questionnaires are linked on this page. Candidates who wish to participate should send an email to Reporter Joseph Bustos at jbustos@bnd.com.
This page will be updated as more candidate profiles are published.
Belleville City Council
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Ward 1
Joe Hazel
Bryan Whitaker
Lillian Schneider
Ward 2
Michael Buettner
Carmen Duco
Randy Randolph
Ward 6
Christopher Rothweiler
Andrew N. Gaa
City of Centreville
Mayor
Reginald “Red” Reynolds
Marius Jackson
Michael W. Scruggs (Write-in)
City Clerk
J. Madlock
De Mario M. Helm, Sr.
Ward 1
Ashley Haynes
Billie Jean Miller (Write-in)
Fairview Heights City Council
Ward 2
Roger D. Lowry
Anthony J. LeFlore
Lebanon City Council
Ward 2
Teddy Edgar Sells, Jr.
Landall Mack
Robert Lee
Ward 3
Bruce Bartholomew
Jessica Zurliene
Mascoutah
City Council (Vote for two)
John (Jack) Weyant
Danny Schrempp
Walter (Wally) Battas
Charles Jefferson
O’Fallon City Council
Ward 2
Jessica Lotz
Robert W. Kueker
Ward 4
Mary Lynam-Miller
Sarah Atterberry
Ward 5
Gwendolyn Randolph
Chris Hursey
Ward 6
Thomas Vorce
Christopher “Casey” Scharven
Ward 7
Brian Gibson
Village of Cahokia
Village President
Donna Ayres
Curtis McCall
Jerry Nichols (Write-in)
Village Clerk
Martin Elda
Richard Ray Duncan
District 1
Audra J. Baker
Trenise F. Hill (Write-in)
District 3
Jeffery Kent Radford, Sr.
Elmer Jennings (Write-in)
Village of Caseyville
Board of Trustees (vote for 3)
Gary L. Wasser
Ron Sanftleben
Village of Dupo
Board of Trustees (vote for three)
Charles Carner
Joe Basinski
Village of Hecker
Board of Trustees (vote for three)
Deanna Louveua
Douglas Van Buren
Richard W. Happel
Trisha Maddox
Village of Marissa
Board of Trustees (vote for three)
Laura A. McMahon
Christopher “Chris” M. Klingeman
Paul W. Sinn
Roy Dean Dickey
Village of New Athens
Board of Trustees (vote for three)
Ronald K. Hampton, Jr.
Donald R. Hall
Terry Hamon
William L. Wilson
Village of New Baden
Board of Trustees (unexpired term)
Sarah Moyer
Tom Kuhn
Village of Smithon
Board of Trustees (Vote for three)
Leo Simburger
Michael J. Smallwood
Charles J. Rogers, III
Phillip “Phil” W. Henning
Village of Swansea
Board of Trustees (Vote for 3)
Randall E. Tedesco
Brian T. McGuire
Village of Marissa
Mayor
Chad Easton
Rodney Rednour
Village of Washington Park
Board of Trustees (vote for three)
Debbie Moore
Clyde “Stonewall” Jackson
Herod “Booman” Hill
Terrilyn Gossett
Angie “Ann” Rodgers
James Madkins (Write in)
Verson Scot (Write in)
East St. Louis Park District
Park Commissioners (vote for two)
James L. Montgomery
Dammon Smith
Roderick O. Thomas, Sr.
Sherwin “Herc” Haywood
Isaac “Ike” Turner
Marissa Library District
Board of Trustees (vote for two)
Pam Welshans
Natalie Krause
Pam Runyon
Stephanie Geralds-Trammel
Grant School District 110
School Board (vote for 3)
Carla J. Randolph
Matthew Casper-Bassler
Tiffany L. Baldwin
Zandra D. Harvey
High Mount School District 116
Unexpired school board member term
Robert Keck
Christine Galluzzo
School board member, 4-year term, (vote for three)
Matthew Burke
Justin Chapman
Eugene G. Kish
Jaynie Wells
Doris Rebenstorff
Cassandra Eason
Smithton School District 130
School Board (vote for three)
Renee Pipher
Brian Lester
Dale Barschak
Thomas Springborn
Harmony-Emge School District 175
School Board member unexpired two-year term (vote for one)
Joshua A. Pollard
Shannon Perschbacher
Kinjii Q. Dowd
School Board, four year term (vote for three)
Charles T. Evans
Robert Phillips
Leticia (Mandy) Lopez
Tessa Keys
Signal Hill School District 181
School board (vote for four)
Tara Altmansberger O’Sadnick
Paul Slocomb
Misti N. Andrade
Ananda Maria Sharma
Erik Wenberg
Melanie Stith
Deonna King
Lebanon School District 9
School Board (vote for three)
Adam Noud
Gary J. Haas
Nancy Schubert-Henss
Yasanne J. Garrett
Mascoutah School District 19
School Board (vote for three)
Matthew E. Stukenberg
Timothy J. Petersen
Rhonda J. Ross
James C. Wolfe
Marissa School District 40
School Board (vote for two)
Peter Pannier
Kevin Leemon
Jeremy Wiley
New Athens School District 60
School Board (vote for two)
Terry Hamon
Katherine R. Main
Gerald Cooper
Abby Haefner
Brooklyn School District 188
School Board unexpired two-year term
T. Herbert Cotton
Patricia (Atkins) Melton
East St. Louis School District 189
School Board (vote for three)
Marquitta A. McAfee
Walter L. Hood, Sr.
R.C. Clark
Betty Jones-Carr
Irma G. Golliday
LaVondo M. Pulley
Belleville High School District 201
School Board (vote for four)
Michael Eiskant
Michael Todd
Tanya Martin
Carol Eckert
Bran Barton
Benjamin R. Wanless
O’Fallon High School District 203
School Board (vote for three)
Donna Johnson
P.K. Johnson
Martha Fraier Stoffel
Southwestern Illinois College Trustees
District 3
Stephanie Scurlark-Belt
District 5
Robert G. Morton
Donald Michael “Mike” Butler
City of Columbia
Ward 2
Kevin Martens
Columbia School District 4
School board unexpired 2-year term
Ted Schrader
School board 4-year term (vote for three)
Tyson C. Search
Scott Middelkamp
Cress Morr
Lisa Schumacher
Phillip Taylor
Comments