Protesters call for Southern IL Congressman Mike Bost’s resignation after riot in D.C.

Demonstrators lined the street across from Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s office in O’Fallon on Saturday afternoon, calling for his resignation due to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Roughly 50 demonstrators protested in front of Bost’s office, located at 302 W. State Street, calling for the congressman to resign, claiming he had “failed to uphold his oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution” when he voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Terry Chapman, a Democrat who helped organize the protest, said the demonstration was a result of Bost’s vote and the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“We thought we should take a stand and do something in a peaceful way, especially after the violence we saw took place,” Chapman said. “We want to let him know how we feel.”

The U.S. Capitol building was locked down Wednesday, Jan. 6, during a debate over the electoral votes when far-right rioters entered the building. House lawmakers were evacuated.

Chapman said Bost’s vote to object to the certification of Arizona and Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes played a part in causing the insurrection and destruction inside the Capitol building.

“What you (Bost) did was an affront to democracy and a slap in the face of the people you serve,” Chapman added.

After the riot, Bost, who represents the 12th District of Illinois, released a statement suggesting the riot was indicative of an “intense distrust” in United States elections.

“The deeply troubling scenes at the U.S. Capitol yesterday (Jan. 6) indicate the intense distrust that many Americans have towards the election process,” Bost said in a prepared statement Thursday, Jan. 7. “If we have any hope of restoring that faith and healing the deep divisions in our country, our efforts must be rooted in constitutional principles and fair elections.”

Bost and newly elected Congresswoman Mary Miller of Oakland were among the 121 GOP House members and six senators who voted against accepting Electoral College votes in a joint session last week.

Ahead of the vote, Bost signed a statement along with 36 other House members saying they believe swing states violated the Constitution. His approval of the challenge came in contrast to a statement he made in December: “At a time of great uncertainty for our country, it is vitally important that the American people have faith in our elections and trust the results.”

The letter offered no evidence supporting the Congress members’ claims of fraud. And there has been no evidence of such fraud in the election.

TracyAnne McSorley, a 27-year veteran of the United States Air Force and volunteer with Indivisible Metro East, a progressive organization made up of veterans and disabled individuals, said she was participating in the protest due to Bost’s vote against certifying the results of the election as well.

“He voted on the 5th of January to overturn the electoral college and the state-certified votes,” she said. “He’s ignoring his constituents. And I think it’s really important we don’t have a seditious traitor in office representing us in O’Fallon.”

McSorley said the riots at the Capitol building made her “sick to her stomach” and reminded her of things she saw overseas while she served in the Air Force.

“Now, because of that, we’re seeing the repercussions leading up to the inauguration,” she said. “I’m just hoping that more of my fellow constituents in the 12th Congressional District will also rise up and say ‘enough of Mike Bost.’ It’s time for him to resign.”