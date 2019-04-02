Live updates: April 2019 election results for St. Clair County

Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things.

Voters in St. Clair County decided, among other things, who they wanted to lead their cities, villages and schools in the April 2 election.

The polls have been closed since 7 p.m. as officials worked to count their ballots.

Here are the unofficial results from the major contested races in St. Clair County:





This page will be updated as results are published by the county.

O’Fallon City Council

Ward 2





(Vote for one)

Jessica Lotz: 22

Robert W. Kueker (incumbent): 6

With 0 of 3 precincts reporting.

Ward 4

(Vote for one)

Mary Lynam-Miller: 16

Todd R. Roach: 7

Sarah Atterberry: 2

With 0 of 8 precincts reporting.

Ward 5

(Vote for one)

Gwendolyn Randolph (incumbent): 31

Chris Hursey: 31

With 1 of 5 precincts reporting.

Ward 6

(Vote for one)

Thomas Vorce: 10

Christopher “Casey” Scharven: 6

With 0 of 3 precincts reporting.

Ward 7

(Vote for one)

Brian Gibson: 13

Nathan L. Parchman: 7

With 0 of 5 precincts reporting.

Swansea Village Board

(Vote for three)

John “Skip” Kernan: 128

Marilyn Neumeyer (incumbent): 126

Randall E. Tedesco: 112

Brian T. McGuire (incumbent): 111

Jeff Parker: 110

With 0 of 15 precincts reporting.

East St. Louis City Council

(Vote for two)

Charles R. Powell III (incumbent): 0

Roy Mosley Sr.: 0

Tommy Dancy: 0

Simone Williams: 0

James Ross: 0

F.G. McGraw: 0

With 0 of 25 precincts reporting.

Cahokia Village Board

District 1

(Vote for one)

Audra J. Baker: 199

Write-in votes: 5

With 0 of 4 precincts reporting.

District 5

(Vote for one)

Jeffery Kent Radford Sr. (incumbent): 200

Write-in votes: 1

With 0 of 3 precincts reporting.

Cahokia Village Clerk

(Vote for one)

Richard Ray Duncan (incumbent): 987

Elda M. Martin: 126

With 0 of 13 precincts reporting.

Southwestern Illinois College Board

District 3

(Vote for one)

Stephanie Scurlark-Belt (incumbent): 1,389

Steve Campo: 592

With 10 of 64 precincts reporting.

District 5

(Vote for one)

Robert G. Morton (incumbent): 398

Donald Michael “Mike” Butler: 305

With 10 of 49 precincts reporting.

Belleville High School District 201 Board

(Vote for four)

Carol Eckert (incumbent): 1,171

Michael Todd: 1,131

Michael Eiskant (incumbent): 1,116

Brian Barton (incumbent): 887

Tanya Martin: 832

Benjamin R. Wanless: 776

With 32 of 102 precincts reporting.

O’Fallon High School District 203 Board

(Vote for three)

Martha Fraier Stoffel: 152

P.K. Johnson: 150

Donna Johnson (incumbent): 149

Mark Christ (incumbent): 133

Brandt L. House (incumbent): 92

With 3 of 31 precincts reporting.

East St. Louis School District 189 Board

(Vote for three)

Marquitta A. McAfee (incumbent): 0

Walter L. Hood Sr.: 0

R.C. Clark (incumbent): 0

Betty Jones-Carr: 0

Irma G. Golliday (incumbent): 0

LaVondo M. Pulley: 0

With 0 of 20 precincts reporting.

Mascoutah City Council

(Vote for two)

John (Jack) Weyant (incumbent): 91

Walter (Wally) Battas: 87

Danny Schrempp: 63

Charles Jefferson: 62

With 1 of 4 precincts reporting.

Washington Park Village Board

(Vote for three)

Debbie Moore (incumbent): 348

Clyde “Stonewall” Jackson (incumbent): 331

Herod “Booman” Hill: 325

Terrilyn Gossett: 15

Angie “Ann” Rodgers: 157

Write-in votes: 238





With 2 of 5 precincts reporting.

Centreville City Council

Ward 1

(Vote for one)

Ashley Haynes: 218

Write-in votes: 24

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting.

Centreville City Clerk

(Vote for one)

J. Madlock: 0

De Mario M. Helm Sr. (incumbent): 0

With 0 of 6 precincts reporting.

Fairview Heights City Council

Ward 2

(Vote for one)

Roger D. Lowry (incumbent): 31

Anthony J. LeFlore: 30

With 1 of 6 precincts reporting.

Mascoutah School District 19 Board

(Vote for three)

Timothy J. Petersen (incumbent): 130

Rhonda J. Ross: 126

James C. Wolfe: 113

Matthew E. Stukenberg (incumbent): 110

With 2 of 12 precincts reporting.

Columbia City Council

Ward 2

(Vote for one)

Kevin Martens (incumbent): 3

Harold R. McCarty Jr.: 1

With 0 of 4 precincts reporting.

Lebanon City Council

Ward 2

(Vote for one)

Teddy Edgar Sells Jr.: 1

Landall Mack (incumbent): 1

Robert Lee: 0

With 0 of 2 precincts reporting.

Ward 3

(Vote for one)

Jessica Zurliene: 5

Bruce Bartholomew (incumbent): 1

With 0 of 1 precincts reporting.

Dupo Village Board

(Vote for three)

Kerry Foster (incumbent): 9

Joe Basinski (incumbent): 8

Ken Phillips (incumbent): 7

Charles Carner: 5

With 0 of 6 precincts reporting.

New Athens Village Board

(Vote for three)

Ronald K. Hampton Jr. (incumbent): 3

Donald R. Hall (incumbent): 2

William L. Wilson: 2

Terry Hamon: 1

With 0 of 2 precincts reporting.

New Baden Village Board

(Vote for one)

Sarah Moyer: 0

Tom Kuhn: 0

With 0 of 1 precincts reporting.

Marissa Village Board

(Vote for three)

Paul W. Sinn (incumbent): 9

Roy Dean Dickey: 9

Laura A. McMahon (incumbent): 2

Christopher “Chris” M. Klingeman (incumbent): 4

With 0 of 2 precincts reporting.

Smithton Village Board

(Vote for three)

Michael J. Smallwood (incumbent): 67

Charles J. Rogers III (incumbent): 61

Leo Simburger: 54

Phillip “Phil” W. Henning: 43

With 0 of 4 precincts reporting.

Signal Hill School District 181 Board

(Vote for four)

Tara Altmansberger O’Sadnick: 81

Paul Slocomb (incumbent): 70

Misti N. Andrade: 62

Erik Wenberg: 57

Ananda Maria Sharma: 54

Deonna King: 50

Melanie Stith: 49

With 5 of 9 precincts reporting.

Columbia School District 4 Board

Unexpired two-year term

(Vote for one)

Ted Schrader (incumbent): 223

Greg Meyer: 196

Four-year term

(Vote for three)

Scott Middelkamp (incumbent): 236

Phillip Taylor: 230

Tyson C. Search: 229

Lisa Schumacher: 208

Tammy Hines (incumbent): 181

Cress Morr: 153

With 3 of 17 precincts reporting.

Find more election results from St. Clair County at stclair.platinumelectionresults.com. Visit bnd.com/news/politics-government/election for more information about the candidates in some contested races who received questionnaires from the Belleville News-Democrat.