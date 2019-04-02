Elections
Live updates: April 2019 election results for St. Clair County
Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races
Voters in St. Clair County decided, among other things, who they wanted to lead their cities, villages and schools in the April 2 election.
The polls have been closed since 7 p.m. as officials worked to count their ballots.
Here are the unofficial results from the major contested races in St. Clair County:
This page will be updated as results are published by the county.
O’Fallon City Council
Ward 2
(Vote for one)
Jessica Lotz: 22
Robert W. Kueker (incumbent): 6
With 0 of 3 precincts reporting.
Ward 4
(Vote for one)
Mary Lynam-Miller: 16
Todd R. Roach: 7
Sarah Atterberry: 2
With 0 of 8 precincts reporting.
Ward 5
(Vote for one)
Gwendolyn Randolph (incumbent): 31
Chris Hursey: 31
With 1 of 5 precincts reporting.
Ward 6
(Vote for one)
Thomas Vorce: 10
Christopher “Casey” Scharven: 6
With 0 of 3 precincts reporting.
Ward 7
(Vote for one)
Brian Gibson: 13
Nathan L. Parchman: 7
With 0 of 5 precincts reporting.
Swansea Village Board
(Vote for three)
John “Skip” Kernan: 128
Marilyn Neumeyer (incumbent): 126
Randall E. Tedesco: 112
Brian T. McGuire (incumbent): 111
Jeff Parker: 110
With 0 of 15 precincts reporting.
East St. Louis City Council
(Vote for two)
Charles R. Powell III (incumbent): 0
Roy Mosley Sr.: 0
Tommy Dancy: 0
Simone Williams: 0
James Ross: 0
F.G. McGraw: 0
With 0 of 25 precincts reporting.
Cahokia Village Board
District 1
(Vote for one)
Audra J. Baker: 199
Write-in votes: 5
With 0 of 4 precincts reporting.
District 5
(Vote for one)
Jeffery Kent Radford Sr. (incumbent): 200
Write-in votes: 1
With 0 of 3 precincts reporting.
Cahokia Village Clerk
(Vote for one)
Richard Ray Duncan (incumbent): 987
Elda M. Martin: 126
With 0 of 13 precincts reporting.
Southwestern Illinois College Board
District 3
(Vote for one)
Stephanie Scurlark-Belt (incumbent): 1,389
Steve Campo: 592
With 10 of 64 precincts reporting.
District 5
(Vote for one)
Robert G. Morton (incumbent): 398
Donald Michael “Mike” Butler: 305
With 10 of 49 precincts reporting.
Belleville High School District 201 Board
(Vote for four)
Carol Eckert (incumbent): 1,171
Michael Todd: 1,131
Michael Eiskant (incumbent): 1,116
Brian Barton (incumbent): 887
Tanya Martin: 832
Benjamin R. Wanless: 776
With 32 of 102 precincts reporting.
O’Fallon High School District 203 Board
(Vote for three)
Martha Fraier Stoffel: 152
P.K. Johnson: 150
Donna Johnson (incumbent): 149
Mark Christ (incumbent): 133
Brandt L. House (incumbent): 92
With 3 of 31 precincts reporting.
East St. Louis School District 189 Board
(Vote for three)
Marquitta A. McAfee (incumbent): 0
Walter L. Hood Sr.: 0
R.C. Clark (incumbent): 0
Betty Jones-Carr: 0
Irma G. Golliday (incumbent): 0
LaVondo M. Pulley: 0
With 0 of 20 precincts reporting.
Mascoutah City Council
(Vote for two)
John (Jack) Weyant (incumbent): 91
Walter (Wally) Battas: 87
Danny Schrempp: 63
Charles Jefferson: 62
With 1 of 4 precincts reporting.
Washington Park Village Board
(Vote for three)
Debbie Moore (incumbent): 348
Clyde “Stonewall” Jackson (incumbent): 331
Herod “Booman” Hill: 325
Terrilyn Gossett: 15
Angie “Ann” Rodgers: 157
Write-in votes: 238
With 2 of 5 precincts reporting.
Centreville City Council
Ward 1
(Vote for one)
Ashley Haynes: 218
Write-in votes: 24
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting.
Centreville City Clerk
(Vote for one)
J. Madlock: 0
De Mario M. Helm Sr. (incumbent): 0
With 0 of 6 precincts reporting.
Fairview Heights City Council
Ward 2
(Vote for one)
Roger D. Lowry (incumbent): 31
Anthony J. LeFlore: 30
With 1 of 6 precincts reporting.
Mascoutah School District 19 Board
(Vote for three)
Timothy J. Petersen (incumbent): 130
Rhonda J. Ross: 126
James C. Wolfe: 113
Matthew E. Stukenberg (incumbent): 110
With 2 of 12 precincts reporting.
Columbia City Council
Ward 2
(Vote for one)
Kevin Martens (incumbent): 3
Harold R. McCarty Jr.: 1
With 0 of 4 precincts reporting.
Lebanon City Council
Ward 2
(Vote for one)
Teddy Edgar Sells Jr.: 1
Landall Mack (incumbent): 1
Robert Lee: 0
With 0 of 2 precincts reporting.
Ward 3
(Vote for one)
Jessica Zurliene: 5
Bruce Bartholomew (incumbent): 1
With 0 of 1 precincts reporting.
Dupo Village Board
(Vote for three)
Kerry Foster (incumbent): 9
Joe Basinski (incumbent): 8
Ken Phillips (incumbent): 7
Charles Carner: 5
With 0 of 6 precincts reporting.
New Athens Village Board
(Vote for three)
Ronald K. Hampton Jr. (incumbent): 3
Donald R. Hall (incumbent): 2
William L. Wilson: 2
Terry Hamon: 1
With 0 of 2 precincts reporting.
New Baden Village Board
(Vote for one)
Sarah Moyer: 0
Tom Kuhn: 0
With 0 of 1 precincts reporting.
Marissa Village Board
(Vote for three)
Paul W. Sinn (incumbent): 9
Roy Dean Dickey: 9
Laura A. McMahon (incumbent): 2
Christopher “Chris” M. Klingeman (incumbent): 4
With 0 of 2 precincts reporting.
Smithton Village Board
(Vote for three)
Michael J. Smallwood (incumbent): 67
Charles J. Rogers III (incumbent): 61
Leo Simburger: 54
Phillip “Phil” W. Henning: 43
With 0 of 4 precincts reporting.
Signal Hill School District 181 Board
(Vote for four)
Tara Altmansberger O’Sadnick: 81
Paul Slocomb (incumbent): 70
Misti N. Andrade: 62
Erik Wenberg: 57
Ananda Maria Sharma: 54
Deonna King: 50
Melanie Stith: 49
With 5 of 9 precincts reporting.
Columbia School District 4 Board
Unexpired two-year term
(Vote for one)
Ted Schrader (incumbent): 223
Greg Meyer: 196
Four-year term
(Vote for three)
Scott Middelkamp (incumbent): 236
Phillip Taylor: 230
Tyson C. Search: 229
Lisa Schumacher: 208
Tammy Hines (incumbent): 181
Cress Morr: 153
With 3 of 17 precincts reporting.
Find more election results from St. Clair County at stclair.platinumelectionresults.com. Visit bnd.com/news/politics-government/election for more information about the candidates in some contested races who received questionnaires from the Belleville News-Democrat.
