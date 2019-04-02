Candidates backed by Eckert take early lead in Belleville City Council election

Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things.

The three Belleville City Council candidates backed by Mayor Mark Eckert have taken the lead in early voting results released Tuesday night.

Return to bnd.com for the latest results.





The races pitted three candidates supported by Eckert and three candidates who received $15,600 in campaign donations from former Belleville mayor and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and his mother.

Alderman Joe Hazel in Ward 1, Carmen Duco in Ward 2 and Alderman Andy Gaa in Ward 6 were endorsed by Eckert while Bryan Whitaker in Ward 1, Randy Randolph in Ward 2 and Chris Rothweiler in Ward 6 were supported by the political action committee called Friends and Families for Belleville, which is the group that received $5,600 from Kern and $10,000 from his mother, Barbara Kern.





Two other candidates, Lillian Schneider in Ward 1 and Alderman Mike Buettner in Ward 2, did not get support from either Eckert or Kern.

Campaign fliers from Whitaker, Randolph and Rothweiler criticized Eckert’s administration.

Kern, who appointed Eckert to the mayor’s post in 2004 after he was elected County Board chairman, could not be reached for comment about why he was supporting Whitaker, Randolph and Rothweiler.

Eckert, who said he donated a total of about $300 to Hazel, Duco and Gaa, said he was surprised at the amount of money donated by the Kern family.

Here are early results in the contested races for the Belleville City Council:





Ward 1

Joe Hazel (incumbent): 44

Bryan Whitaker: 21

Lillian Schneider: 16

With 1 of 5 precincts reporting

Ward 2

Carmen Duco: 93

Mike Buettner (incumbent): 72

Randy Randolph: 72





With 4 of 6 precincts reporting

Ward 6

Andy Gaa (incumbent): 116

Chris Rothweiler: 102

With 2 of 5 precincts reporting





The following Belleville City Council candidates were uncontested on Tuesday: Scott Ferguson in Ward 3, where the incumbent, Alderman Scott Tyler chose not run for re-election; and incumbents Raffi Ovian in Ward 4; Ed Dintelman in Ward 5; Phil Elmore in Ward 7 and Roger Wigginton in Ward 8.





All of the results are considered unofficial until they are certified later in this month by the St. Clair County Clerk’s office.