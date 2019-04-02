Elections

Live updates: April 2019 election results for school, city referendums

Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races

Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things.
Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things. By

Schools in St. Clair and Madison counties asked voters for approval to spend taxpayer money on a building expansion, new land to build on and transportation costs in the April 2 election.

And the city of Wood River sought to raise the sales tax rate to pay for infrastructure improvements there.

The polls are closed. Here are the unofficial results on those school and city referendums:

This page will be updated as results are published by the counties.

Smithton School District 130’s proposed $5 million building expansion

Shall the Board of Education of Smithton Community Consolidated School District Number 130, St. Clair County, Illinois, improve the site of, build and equip an addition to and alter, repair and equip the Smithton Elementary School Building, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $5,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Yes: 90

No: 45

With 0 of 5 precincts reporting.

O’Fallon School District 90’s proposed $2.26 million land purchase

Shall the Board of Education of O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District Number 90, St. Clair County, Illinois, acquire 81 acres of land located at 734 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon, Illinois, for school building purposes and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $2,260,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Yes: 149

No: 85

With 3 of 23 precincts reporting.

Collinsville School District 10’s proposed property tax increase for transportation

Shall the maximum tax rate for the tax which Collinsville Community Unit School District No. 10, Madison County, Illinois, levies for transportation purposes, be increased by 0.30 percent, from the currently authorized rate of 0.20 percent to a rate not to exceed 0.50 percent upon the value of taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, as authorized by Article 17 of the School Code?

Yes: 238

No: 561

With 5 of 45 precincts reporting.

City of Wood River’s proposed sales tax increase for infrastructure improvements

Shall the City of Wood River, Madison County, Illinois, impose a 1% Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers’ Occupation Tax and a Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax (commonly known as a local sales tax) for expenditure on the Property Tax Relief, Public Infrastructure and Municipal Operations in accordance with the provisions of Section 8-11-1.1 through 8-11-1.4 of the Illinois Municipal Code (65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.1 through 65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.4)?

Yes: 308

No: 276

With 7 of 13 precincts reporting.

Find more election results from St. Clair County at stclair.platinumelectionresults.com and from Madison County at madisonvotes.com.

