Live updates: April 2019 election results for Madison County
Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races
Voters in Madison County headed to the polls Tuesday, April 2, to decide who will lead their cities, village and schools for the next several years.
Officials have been working to count ballots since the polls closed at 7 p.m.
Here are the unofficial results from the major contested races in Madison County:
This page will be updated as more results are published by the county.
Collinsville City Council
(Vote for two)
Anthony J. Hausmann: 205
Myles C. Nelson: 110
Matthew T. Sebastian: 77
Richard J. “Jeff” Stehman (incumbent): 198
0 of 23 precincts reporting
Edwardsville City Council
Ward 1
(Vote for one)
Christopher Farrar (incumbent): 232
Robert M. Turner: 135
8 of 9 precincts reporting
Ward 3
(Vote for one)
Janet R. Stack (incumbent): 250
4 of 4 precincts reporting
Ward 5
(Vote for one)
William Krause (incumbent): 239
Brent Daniels: 71
6 of 7 precincts reporting
Ward 7
(Vote for one)
Art Risavy (incumbent): 228
5 of 5 precincts reporting
Glen Carbon Village Board
(Vote for 3)
Bob Marcus (incumbent): 179
Write-in votes:
3 of 14 precincts reporting
Granite City Council
Ward 4
(Vote for one)
Bill Davis (incumbent): 174
Brad Eavenson: 239
Gene Hudson: 95
5 of 7 precincts reporting
Ward 5
(Vote for one)
Donald Thompson (incumbent): 201
Gregory Allen Koberna: 329
5 of 7 precincts reporting
Highland City Council
(Vote for two)
Gary Crosby: 69
John Hipskind: 124
Neill Nicolaides (incumbent): 93
Sarah Sloan: 96
Aaron Schwarz (incumbent): 73
2 of 10 precincts reporting
Madison City Council
Ward 1
(Vote for one)
Jeffrey S. Bridick (incumbent): 53
Write in votes:
0 of 2 precincts reporting
Ward 2
Mark Chrochrell, Sr.: 82
Wilbert Glasper: 62
0 of 2 preincts reporting
Ward 3
Wanda Carson: 66
Steven S. Hampsey (incumbent: 90
0 of 3 precincts reporting
Maryville Board of Trustees
(Vote for three)
Robert Todd Bell (incumbent): 35
Rodney Schmidt (incumbent): 43
Mike Vallino (incumbent): 28
Anthony Moses: 24
0 of 12 precincts reporting
Collinsville Community Unit 10 School Board
(Vote for four)
Dennis Craft (incumbent): 278
Vicki Reulecke (incumbent): 264
Michele S. Stutts: 235
Jane E. Soelhke (incumbent): 285
Write in votes:
0 of 32 precincts reporting
Edwardsville Community Unit 7 School Board
(Vote for two)
Jill Bertels (incumbent): 1,404
Katherine Robberson: 1,723
Eric Levin: 1,468
27 of 49 precincts reporting
Two-year Term
(Vote for two)
John McDole: 1,727
Jennifer Brumback: 1,392
Nekisha Williams Omotola (incumbent): 1,435
27 of 49 precincts reporting
Granite City Community Unit 9 School Board
(Vote for three)
Tallin Curran: 1,113
Darin Kukarola: 418
Luis Ybarra II: 844
Denny Patterson: 656
Zack Nunn: 1,176
Bill F. McMasters (incumbent): 1,291
Dennis WIlmsmeyer: 1,227
Write-in votes:
34 of 37 precincts reporting
Highland Community Unit 10 School Board
(Vote for two)
Robert E. Miller (incumbent): 405
Joe Mott (incumbent): 517
Write-in votes:
10 of 20 precincts reporting
Roxana Community Unit 1 School Board
(Vote for three)
Sherry Keller (incumbent): 611
Clyde “Butch” McGill (incumbent): 635
Steve Palen: 443
Write-in votes:
13 of 17 precincts reporting
Troy City Council
Ward 1
(Vote for one)
Daniel Jackson (incumbent): 7
Tony Manley: 28
0 of 4 precincts reporting
Ward 2
(Vote for one)
Aaron Adams: 3
Troy Turner (incumbent): 13
John “Jack” Haggard: 1
0 of 3 precincts reporting
Ward 4
(Vote for one)
Timothy O. Greenfield: 16
Douglas Partney (incumbent): 42
1 of 5 precincts reporting
Wood River City Council
(Vote for two)
William Leroy Duncan: 319
Chris Stanley: 343
Anthony Swarringin: 241
7 of 13 precincts reporting
Madison Community Unit 12 School Board
(Vote for three)
Katrina Garrett: 556
Roshelle Williams-Gardner (incumbent): 587
Celena Browley (incumbent): 545
Sue Beatte: 255
Shirley Glover: 278
3 of 6 precincts reporting
Roxana Village Board
(Vote for three)
Dale Raymond (incumbent): 102
Steven C. White (incumbent): 94
Robert Lee Kelly (incumbent): 85
Michael Franks: 40
4 of 6 precincts reporting
Triad Community Unit 2 School Board
(Vote for four)
Laura Gire Dods (incumbent): 188
Jeff Hewitt (incumbent): 200
Corey Noder: 136
Ken Miller: 203
Katherine M. Little: 183
Carl Dempsey (incumbent): 160
4 of 20 precincts reporting
Bethalto Community Unit School District 8
(Vote for three)
Todd Meiser (incumbent): 670
Kory Stassi: 681
Donald Woelfel (incumbent): 649
12 of 19
