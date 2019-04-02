Live updates: April 2019 election results for Madison County

Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things.

Voters in Madison County headed to the polls Tuesday, April 2, to decide who will lead their cities, village and schools for the next several years.

Officials have been working to count ballots since the polls closed at 7 p.m.

Here are the unofficial results from the major contested races in Madison County:





This page will be updated as more results are published by the county.

Collinsville City Council

(Vote for two)

Anthony J. Hausmann: 205

Myles C. Nelson: 110

Matthew T. Sebastian: 77

Richard J. “Jeff” Stehman (incumbent): 198

0 of 23 precincts reporting

Edwardsville City Council

Ward 1

(Vote for one)

Christopher Farrar (incumbent): 232

Robert M. Turner: 135

8 of 9 precincts reporting

Ward 3

(Vote for one)

Janet R. Stack (incumbent): 250

4 of 4 precincts reporting

Ward 5

(Vote for one)

William Krause (incumbent): 239

Brent Daniels: 71

6 of 7 precincts reporting

Ward 7

(Vote for one)

Art Risavy (incumbent): 228

5 of 5 precincts reporting

Glen Carbon Village Board

(Vote for 3)

Bob Marcus (incumbent): 179

Write-in votes:

3 of 14 precincts reporting

Granite City Council

Ward 4

(Vote for one)

Bill Davis (incumbent): 174

Brad Eavenson: 239

Gene Hudson: 95

5 of 7 precincts reporting

Ward 5

(Vote for one)

Donald Thompson (incumbent): 201

Gregory Allen Koberna: 329

5 of 7 precincts reporting

Highland City Council

(Vote for two)

Gary Crosby: 69

John Hipskind: 124

Neill Nicolaides (incumbent): 93

Sarah Sloan: 96

Aaron Schwarz (incumbent): 73

2 of 10 precincts reporting

Madison City Council

Ward 1

(Vote for one)

Jeffrey S. Bridick (incumbent): 53

Write in votes:

0 of 2 precincts reporting





Ward 2

Mark Chrochrell, Sr.: 82

Wilbert Glasper: 62

0 of 2 preincts reporting

Ward 3

Wanda Carson: 66

Steven S. Hampsey (incumbent: 90

0 of 3 precincts reporting

Maryville Board of Trustees

(Vote for three)

Robert Todd Bell (incumbent): 35

Rodney Schmidt (incumbent): 43

Mike Vallino (incumbent): 28

Anthony Moses: 24

0 of 12 precincts reporting

Collinsville Community Unit 10 School Board

(Vote for four)

Dennis Craft (incumbent): 278

Vicki Reulecke (incumbent): 264

Michele S. Stutts: 235

Jane E. Soelhke (incumbent): 285

Write in votes:

0 of 32 precincts reporting





Edwardsville Community Unit 7 School Board

(Vote for two)

Jill Bertels (incumbent): 1,404

Katherine Robberson: 1,723

Eric Levin: 1,468

27 of 49 precincts reporting

Two-year Term

(Vote for two)

John McDole: 1,727

Jennifer Brumback: 1,392

Nekisha Williams Omotola (incumbent): 1,435

27 of 49 precincts reporting

Granite City Community Unit 9 School Board

(Vote for three)

Tallin Curran: 1,113

Darin Kukarola: 418

Luis Ybarra II: 844

Denny Patterson: 656

Zack Nunn: 1,176

Bill F. McMasters (incumbent): 1,291

Dennis WIlmsmeyer: 1,227

Write-in votes:

34 of 37 precincts reporting

Highland Community Unit 10 School Board

(Vote for two)

Robert E. Miller (incumbent): 405

Joe Mott (incumbent): 517

Write-in votes:

10 of 20 precincts reporting

Roxana Community Unit 1 School Board

(Vote for three)

Sherry Keller (incumbent): 611

Clyde “Butch” McGill (incumbent): 635

Steve Palen: 443

Write-in votes:

13 of 17 precincts reporting

Troy City Council

Ward 1

(Vote for one)

Daniel Jackson (incumbent): 7

Tony Manley: 28

0 of 4 precincts reporting

Ward 2

(Vote for one)

Aaron Adams: 3

Troy Turner (incumbent): 13

John “Jack” Haggard: 1

0 of 3 precincts reporting

Ward 4





(Vote for one)

Timothy O. Greenfield: 16

Douglas Partney (incumbent): 42

1 of 5 precincts reporting

Wood River City Council

(Vote for two)

William Leroy Duncan: 319

Chris Stanley: 343

Anthony Swarringin: 241

7 of 13 precincts reporting

Madison Community Unit 12 School Board

(Vote for three)

Katrina Garrett: 556

Roshelle Williams-Gardner (incumbent): 587

Celena Browley (incumbent): 545

Sue Beatte: 255

Shirley Glover: 278

3 of 6 precincts reporting

Roxana Village Board

(Vote for three)

Dale Raymond (incumbent): 102

Steven C. White (incumbent): 94

Robert Lee Kelly (incumbent): 85

Michael Franks: 40

4 of 6 precincts reporting

Triad Community Unit 2 School Board

(Vote for four)

Laura Gire Dods (incumbent): 188

Jeff Hewitt (incumbent): 200

Corey Noder: 136

Ken Miller: 203

Katherine M. Little: 183

Carl Dempsey (incumbent): 160

4 of 20 precincts reporting

Bethalto Community Unit School District 8

(Vote for three)

Todd Meiser (incumbent): 670

Kory Stassi: 681

Donald Woelfel (incumbent): 649

12 of 19