State representative looks to move up to replace Schimpf in Illinois Senate

As Democratic and Republican candidates may now begin circulating petitions to run in the 2020 elections, one Republican is in the race to replace state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo.

State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphsyboro, has announced she wants to succeed Schimpf, who said he does not plan to seek a second term in the state senate.

She made her candidacy official last week at the DuQuoin State Fair.

“I am running to be 58th district Senator to fight against the liberal-progressive agenda being pushed on the people of Southern Illinois by corrupt Chicago politicians,” Bryant said in a news release.

Bryant was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2014.

A Democrat or Republican who wants to run for state senator needs to gather between 1,000 and 3,000 valid signatures.

Tuesday was the first day potential candidates could start circulating petitions to be on the ballot. Petitions have to be filed between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.

The primary election is scheduled for March 17, with the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.

The 58th state Senate District runs from southern St. Clair County to Union County, and stretches east to Mount Vernon.

Bryant has a voting record which would probably do well in the downstate senate district, including votes against the progressive income tax proposal, legalization of recreational marijuana, and “overreaching” gun control legislation.

She also voted against abortions being covered by state insurance and Medicaid, which was signed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

