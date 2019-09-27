Highland Republican looks at a run in the Illinois 15th

The start of the 2020 campaign Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know.

A Highland woman has filed paperwork to raise money for a congressional run.

Lori L. Fuller, a 53-year-old Republican, filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to raise money for a run in the Illinois 15th Congressional District where incumbent U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, is not running for re-election.

“I have never done anything in politics before, so I’m basically just one of the residents of the 15th congressional district,” Fuller said. “I’m just like everybody else. I think that we need more of that in Congress. We need the average person, which is the way our government was set up, was for average people to represent the rest of the country.”

Fuller said she is circulating petitions in order to obtain the necessary signatures to make the ballot. She then will turn to fundraising.

Fuller, who teaches English literature at Connect Christian School in South Roxana, has been active on Facebook discussing 2nd Amendment rights as well as calling for a week-long boycott of gas stations in the state after the gas tax doubled from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon to help pay for the state’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

The heavily Republican district includes all or parts of 33 counties, including Collinsville in Madison County, but mostly covers southeastern Illinois to the Kentucky and Indiana borders.

So far, Alex Walker, of Mattoon, is the only other Republican to formally launched a campaign in the 15th District.

On the Democratic side, John W. Hursey Jr. is running for the seat, as is Kevin Gaither of Charleston.

Other possible Republican candidates include state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, Danville attorney Chris Quick, Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, and Madison County Board member Chris Guy are considering runs. Sarah Frey, who runs Frey Farms in Keenes, also is reportedly being encouraged to run.

