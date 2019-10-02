Will this Southern Illinois county be the 51st state? Voters will get their say

SHARE COPY LINK

A county board in Southern Illinois will consider allowing its residents to vote on succession from the state.

WJBD reported recently the Marion County Board will decide if they should leave Illinois and become the union’s 51st state.

Chad Hays, of the Illinois Separation Organization, told the radio station 632 people signed a petition requesting a succession vote.

If approved, the referendum would appear on the November 2020 ballot.

The reasons given for wanting to succeed range from Second Amendment concern to taxation and abortion rights. Just Wednesday, Planned Parenthood announced a new facility hoped to be a hub for abortion access in the region in Fairview Heights.

There was no recommendation on the vote but Marion County Community Relations Committee said the county couldn’t be “self-sufficient.”

The county board will discuss and possible ballot measure next week.

According to the radio station, Effingham and Jefferson County also have approved a similar vote.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost told the Belleville News-Democrat succession from the state is unlikely due to the many steps it takes. However, he said, a vote sends a message to Springfield about underrepresentation in Southern Illinois.