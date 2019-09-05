Elections
These candidates have announced they are running for office in the 2020 election
The start of the 2020 campaign
People who want to run in the November 2020 election are able to circulate petitions to collect signatures to make the ballot.
The circulation period began on Sept. 3. Candidates may file those petitions in order to make the ballot between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. To make the ballot, candidates need to collect enough valid voter signatures. Those numbers vary based on the district and type of office.
The primary elections are on March 17, 2020. The general election season is on Nov. 3, 2020.
Here is a list of legislative seats up for election in 2020 and candidates who have filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission or the Illinois State Board of Elections to raise money or have announced campaigns. This list will be updated as more candidates enter a race, or drop out.
U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat of Springfield
Marilyn Jordan Lawlor, Democrat of North Barrington
Peggy Hubbard, Republican of Belleville
Thomas Tarter, Republican of Springfield
Dean A. Seppelfrick, Republican of Aurora
Burak Agun, Republican of Naperville
Mark Curran, Republican of Libertyville
Casey Chlebek, Republican of Glenview
Preston Nelson, Republican of Benton
Robert Marshall, Republican of Berwyn
Willie Wilson, Independent of Chicago
Illinois 12th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro
Joel D. Funk, Democrat of Mascoutah
Raymond C. Lenzi, Democrat of Makanda
Illinois 13th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Democrat of Springfield
Illinois 15th Congressional District
John W. Hursey Jr., Democrat of Collinsville
State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian is exploring a run
Alex Walker, Republican of Mattoon
State Senate District 58
State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphsyboro
State House District 107
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City
State House District 108
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville
Kacie Weicherding, Democrat from Hoyleton
State House District 111
State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey
State House District 112
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville
State House District 113
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea
State House District 114
State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis
Jason Madlock, Republican of Centreville
Dave Barnes, Republican of Bellevile
State House District 116
State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville
David Friess, Republican of Red Bud
Kevin Schmidt, Republican of Millstadt
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Why did we do this story?
The November 2020 election may be more than a year away, but candidates are starting to organize and begin the process to appear on the ballot. On Sept. 3, candidates can begin collecting signatures on petitions that are required to appear on the March 17 primary ballot. Official filing of petitions is scheduled from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2. The BND will cover the important steps leading up to the election as part of our role in giving you information that will help you participate in civic life and be a watchdog of the candidates and the election process.
Comments