These candidates have announced they are running for office in the 2020 election

The start of the 2020 campaign Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know.

People who want to run in the November 2020 election are able to circulate petitions to collect signatures to make the ballot.

The circulation period began on Sept. 3. Candidates may file those petitions in order to make the ballot between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. To make the ballot, candidates need to collect enough valid voter signatures. Those numbers vary based on the district and type of office.

The primary elections are on March 17, 2020. The general election season is on Nov. 3, 2020.

Here is a list of legislative seats up for election in 2020 and candidates who have filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission or the Illinois State Board of Elections to raise money or have announced campaigns. This list will be updated as more candidates enter a race, or drop out.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat of Springfield

Marilyn Jordan Lawlor, Democrat of North Barrington

Peggy Hubbard, Republican of Belleville

Thomas Tarter, Republican of Springfield

Dean A. Seppelfrick, Republican of Aurora

Burak Agun, Republican of Naperville

Mark Curran, Republican of Libertyville

Casey Chlebek, Republican of Glenview

Preston Nelson, Republican of Benton

Robert Marshall, Republican of Berwyn

Willie Wilson, Independent of Chicago

Illinois 12th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro

Joel D. Funk, Democrat of Mascoutah

Raymond C. Lenzi, Democrat of Makanda

Illinois 13th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Democrat of Springfield

Illinois 15th Congressional District

John W. Hursey Jr., Democrat of Collinsville

State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian is exploring a run

Alex Walker, Republican of Mattoon

The Illinois State Board of Elections in August 2019 released this video with tips on people interested in running for office on the local, state or federal level.

State Senate District 58

State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphsyboro

State House District 107

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City

State House District 108

State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville

Kacie Weicherding, Democrat from Hoyleton

State House District 111

State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey

State House District 112

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville

State House District 113

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea

State House District 114

State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis

Jason Madlock, Republican of Centreville

Dave Barnes, Republican of Bellevile

State House District 116

State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville

David Friess, Republican of Red Bud

Kevin Schmidt, Republican of Millstadt

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we do this story? The November 2020 election may be more than a year away, but candidates are starting to organize and begin the process to appear on the ballot. On Sept. 3, candidates can begin collecting signatures on petitions that are required to appear on the March 17 primary ballot. Official filing of petitions is scheduled from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2. The BND will cover the important steps leading up to the election as part of our role in giving you information that will help you participate in civic life and be a watchdog of the candidates and the election process.