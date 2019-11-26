Weeks before sentencing, convicted felon June Hamilton files for office in East St. Louis

With her upcoming sentencing hearing only weeks away, a former East St. Louis official recently convicted on two felony counts has filed her candidacy for an elected position.

June Olivette Hamilton, previously known as June Hamilton Dean, filed for re-election as East St. Louis precinct committeewoman Monday, the first day candidates could file for the 2020 election in Illinois.

Hamilton, 56, formerly worked for the City of East St. Louis as its community development and TIF director where she earned a $73,000 salary and previously on the city council. She was convicted in St. Clair County Circuit Court of felony forgery and public misconduct last month.

Hamilton was found guilty on one count of forgery and one count of public contractor misconduct stemming from a letter of reference and employment statement she wrote on behalf of an acquaintance who was trying to lease an apartment.

The complaint against her charged her with “knowingly making a false document with the intent to defraud.”

Additional counts of loan fraud relating to funds borrowed for a township youth program were dropped in May.

She is scheduled to be sentenced for the two class 3 felonies Dec. 17. Each count carries a possible sentence of either 30 months probation or prison terms of two to five years. Hamilton may also be ordered to pay restitution of up to $25,000.

According to state election laws, individuals with a felony conviction may run for elected seats at the county, state or federal levels . Felons, however, cannot serve in municipal offices.

An official with the Illinois Board of Elections said there are no restrictions for precinct committee members when it comes to felony convictions since they are party-affiliated seats.

To run for precinct committeewoman, according to East St. Louis’s Election Board, a candidate needs 10 signatures, must take a loyalty oath, be a citizen and at least 18-years old.

Hamilton filed for office under the name June Olivette Hamilton, a name she recently adopted.

According to East St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, there are currently 25 precinct committee members. Hamilton is one of them, serving Precinct 2.

Candidates for congressional, legislative, judicial and many local offices have until Monday, Dec. 2, to file for office. A primary will be held March 17, 2020.