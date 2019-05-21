Weather News

Tornado Watch issued for several metro-east counties

Several metro-east counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for the following counties:

  • Alexander
  • Clinton
  • Greene
  • Jersey
  • Marion
  • Perry
  • St. Clair
  • Williamson
  • Bond
  • Fayette
  • Jackson
  • Macoupin
  • Monroe
  • Pike
  • Union
  • Calhoun
  • Franklin
  • Jefferson
  • Madison
  • Montgomery
  • Randolph
  • Washington

The NWS predicted severe weather for the area, including high winds and heavy rain.

