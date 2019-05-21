Weather News
Tornado Watch issued for several metro-east counties
Several metro-east counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for the following counties:
- Alexander
- Clinton
- Greene
- Jersey
- Marion
- Perry
- St. Clair
- Williamson
- Bond
- Fayette
- Jackson
- Macoupin
- Monroe
- Pike
- Union
- Calhoun
- Franklin
- Jefferson
- Madison
- Montgomery
- Randolph
- Washington
The NWS predicted severe weather for the area, including high winds and heavy rain.
