Mother Baltimore: Get some rest

Y’all, I have nothing else to say except burnout is real. And, with a rapidly-changing news cycle and an end to the pandemic gradually becoming a distant dream, burnout is very real. Simple tasks can take hours, and being well-rested seems like an impossible feat. Times are hard.

Remember to prioritize yourself and try to have fun this weekend.

Have a story tip or just want to talk? Contact me at 618-239-2624 or dsutgrey@bnd.com. Since January, the BND has hosted listening sessions with Black residents in southwestern Illinois in an effort to improve our coverage of those communities. Our next one is on Tuesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Click this link to RSVP.

Now, here’s the latest news in southwestern Illinois:

Some back the blue, others question use of force? Fairview Sky Zone incident debated

Erisha Moore-Howard, a mother of one of the Teens who was arrested that evening, said the investigation doesn’t change her feelings about the incident. She asked the council and the police department what determines “adequate use of force on a child” who she said was only defending herself. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

During a recent committee meeting at Fairview Heights City Hall, community members and local officials discussed a Fairview Heights police officer’s use of force against teenagers after a fight at a local Sky Zone. An internal investigation reviewed by Illinois State Police and the O’Fallon Metro East NAACP found that the officer’s use of force was appropriate. BND reporter Kavahn Mansouri attended the meeting, writing that it “at times became contentious as speakers alternately demanded accountability from the police department for its use of force and defended the officers’ actions in the midst of a ‘chaotic’ scene”

New monument commemorates southwest IL’s community’s history as first incorporated Black town

George McShan, secretary for Quinn Chapel Church in Brooklyn, Illinois, stands inside the sanctuary of the church. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Last weekend, the Historical Society of Brooklyn, Illinois unveiled a new monument that honors the city’s origin as an abolitionist town. The monument, which is located next to Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, chronicles the city’s history as the oldest incorporated Black town in the country. The society is hoping that the monument will lead to Brooklyn being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Fun fact: This newsletter is named after the city’s founder, Mother Priscilla Baltimore. Click here to learn more)

East St. Louis preschool teacher pleads guilty to making children stand naked in closet

St. Clair County courthouse in downtown Belleville, Illinois. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

In March of 2019, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville police conducted an investigation of two teachers at the University’s East St. Louis-based Head Start program who were accused of making children undress as a form of punishment. One of those teachers pleaded guilty to five felonies, including aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, on Friday, July 9.

What to do

This is a new section of Mother Baltimore that’ll highlight upcoming events in the metro-east that’s relevant to Black communities. If you have tips for events, send them to dsutgrey@bnd.com

The Black Woodstock Festival

The second Black Woodstock Festival will take place on Sunday, July 18 Contributed

2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, at 8221 State Street (across from Mobil gas station); East St. Louis, IL 62201

The Black Woodstock Foundation will host its second festival this weekend in East St. Louis. The festival will feature vendors from the city and beyond and aims to foster a thriving community of Black-owned businesses in East St. Louis. For more information about the festival’s origin, read this BND story.

What to watch

Space Jam 2

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) talks with Jason Kidd in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Kevin C. Cox AP

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 classic sports comedy premieres TODAY. “Space Jam : A New Legacy” stars NBA superstar/activist/businessman/four-time NBA champion LeBron James (Can you tell that I’m a LeBron fan?). The film chronicles James’ effort to partner with the Looney Tunes for a basketball game as he tries to save his son. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is available in theaters and to stream on HBO Max starting today.

What to read

Phylicia Rashad Is Just the Beginning

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Phylicia Rashad poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Several historically Black colleges and universities will receive more than $650,000 in grants to preserve their campuses as part of a new initiative announced Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The initiative is a “brilliant step forward” in addressing the history of systemic inequity HBCUs face, said Rashad, co-chair of the initiative and the iconic actress, singer and stage director known for her role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP, File) Elijah Nouvelage Associated Press file photo

For The Cut, journalist and organizer Clarissa Brooks wrote about the meaning of Phylicia Rashad’s public support of Bill Cosby being released from prison. Throughout the piece, Brooks wrote about how the actress, who was recently named as dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, simply acted within a system of historically Black colleges and universities that have a long history prioritizing elitism and respectability politics over sexual assault survivors. Brooks elaborates on that in the ending of piece, where she writes:

While Rashad’s celebration of Cosby may seem like a one-off, the reality is that she’s a reflection of the old guard of Black elites who benefit from keeping systems of harm alive for the sake of legacy and reputation

