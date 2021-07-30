Mother Baltimore: Where’s the respect?

Mother Baltimore newsletter graphic dholtmann@bnd.com

Being online this week has been overwhelming, to say the least. And all of it is because of a rapper named DaBaby. If you’re not familiar with the antics of DaBaby that have wreaked havoc online this entire week, allow me to give you a rundown:

On Sunday, July 25, DaBaby performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. Megan Thee Stallion, who has frequently collaborated with DaBaby, also performed at the festival on the same day. Although the two rappers have shared a friendship, the pair got into an argument via social media in June after DaBaby retweeted a post that appeared to trivialize Megan being shot (Last fall, Megan was granted a restraining order against singer/rapper Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in both of her feet months prior. Lanez was charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but has not been convicted)

During DaBaby’s set, which followed Megan’s, he:

brought Tory Lanez to the stage as a surprise guest

performed songs he has with Megan

spewed homophobia and misinformation about HIV/AIDS and STI’s

In the days following his performance, the rapper issued an apology for making insensitive comments about those infected with HIV/AIDS, while also doubling down on comments made about the LGBTQ community. He also released a music video for a song titled “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.” The last slide of the video features the words “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate,” which is stylized in rainbow colors, a symbol for LGBTQ pride. The words are followed by: “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

The words at the end of the video aren’t only mocking the LGBTQ community, but DaBaby also makes a false equivalency by comparing him making ignorant comments to people having sexual and gender identities that are heavily oppressed in society (i.e. DaBaby saying “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up,” during his Rolling Loud performance).

Although there have been celebrities to call out DaBaby for his ignorance, there haven’t been many within the hip-hop industry. Rolling Loud, which likely knew Tory Lanez was going to perform with DaBaby, has yet to say anything about the rapper’s comments or the fact that the festival gave Tory Lanez the space to potentially violate the restraining order Megan Thee Stallion has against him.

DaBaby’s actions have been supported by rappers like T.I. and Boosie Badazz, whose own defense of the DaBaby included him using a homophobic slur against Lil Nas X. While legendary artists like Elton John and Madonna have publicly denounced DaBaby’s comments, there has yet to be any outcry from artists in the Black community whose legendary status is similar to that of Madonna’s and Elton John’s. I haven’t seen many rappers denounce DaBaby, either.

But should I expect more from a hip-hop industry that has struggled with its own #MeToo movement and doesn’t fully affirm women and the LGBTQ community? I mean, there have been at least two Verzuz shows within the past year that have featured artists who were accused of sexual assault. Lil Nas X has been mocked by rappers for his sexuality, and rappers constantly use homophobic and sexist lyrics in their songs--- all in the same industry that was mainly silent about R. Kelly being accused of sexually abusing minors, most of whom were Black girls, for decades until a documentary, one in which his victims had to publicly explain their abuse, prompted his indictment.

So, no, I probably shouldn’t expect much from an industry that has blatantly disrespected Black women and Black queer people. Hip-hop has failed them, but those groups deserve so much more.

Have a story tip or just want to talk? Contact me at 618-239-2624 or dsutgrey@bnd.com. Since January, the BND has hosted listening sessions with Black residents in southwestern Illinois in an effort to improve our coverage of those communities. Our next one is on Tuesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Click this link to RSVP.

P.S.- I’ll be on vacation Aug. 6-14, which means there will NOT be a Mother Baltimore newsletter on Aug. 13

Now, here’s the latest news in southwestern Illinois:

Cahokia Heights mayor vows to use COVID-19 relief funds to fix flooding, sewer issues

Cahokia Heights mayor Curtis McCall Sr. said that the city plans to use Rescue Plan Act funds toward reducing the flooding problems in Cahokia Heights, specifically the area near the Harding Ditch. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

During a press conference Thursday morning, Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr announced he’ll be using all of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money for fixing the area’s persistent flooding problems. Reporter DeAsia Paige covered the press conference and asked the mayor for details about the funds and a recent lawsuit against the city.

More on flooding in Cahokia Heights:

Here’s what we know about flash flooding, raw sewage issues in Cahokia Heights

Feds reject $22 million grant request to fix flooding, sewage issues in Cahokia Heights

Here’s how air pollution is affecting southwest IL communities, residents say

East St. Louis resident Mamie Cosey shares her family’s experience with asthma at the Air Quality Rally for Environmental Justice on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The rally marked the first time environmental activists from Illinois and Missouri came together to call on federal, state and local leaders to address air pollution in the region. Cosey and other speakers stood in front of a banner reading, “Environmental justice knows no borders” during the event. Lexi Cortes acortes@bnd.com

Last weekend, BND investigative reporter Lexi Cortes attended an environmental justice rally in which activists from southern Illinois and Missouri called on local and federal officials to join the fight against air pollution. Activists want lawmakers to sign the Clean Energy Jobs Act, which would gradually eliminate coal-fired plants. Toxic chemicals emitted from the plants, which are disproportionately located in Black neighborhoods, are often the cause of asthma.

More on air pollution in the metro-east:

Southern IL Black residents say their Black lawmakers ignore their views on energy bills

Lawmakers are considering two clean energy bills. Which is better for southern IL?

Protesters demand police department accountability in Fairview Heights Sky Zone incident

Protesters march near Sky Zone located at 10850 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights on Sunday evening DeAsia Paige dsutgrey@bnd.com

A march organized by activists in the metro-east called for the Fairview Heights Police Department to be held accountable for an incident involving Black teenagers at a local Sky Zone. Last month, videos of the incident showed an officer punching downward on a Black teen while trying to break up a fight. Although an internal investigation, reviewed by the Illinois State Police and a local NAACP branch, found that the officer’s use of force was appropriate, activists want the investigation to be re-opened.

More on the Fairview Height Sky Zone incident:

Some back the blue, others question use of force. Fairview Heights Sky Zone incident debated

Read Fairview Heights Police Department’s investigation finding on the Sky Zone incident

What to do

This is a new section of Mother Baltimore that’ll highlight upcoming events in the metro-east that’s relevant to Black communities. If you have tips for events, send them to dsutgrey@bnd.com

Minorities in Aviation

Minorities in Aviation Flyer Contributed

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, at 2500 Vector Drive Cahokia Heights, IL 62206

Sponsored by the Young Eagles Program, next Saturday’s event aims to encourage more children of color to get involved in aviation. The event is for kids ages 8 to 17. Pilots will take each kid up on a 2- or 4-seater aircraft and kids will be able to take control of the plane at some point during the flight. For more information, contact Geanovea West: 727-450-9998

What to watch

Young Thug’s Tiny Desk

Young Thug performs Monday at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Kendrick Brinson KENDRICK BRINSON







Young Thug is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Series. During his set, the rapper, who sported his freshly-dyed pink hair, was joined by a punk-rock band (including legendary Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker) to preview songs from his upcoming album titled (you guessed it) “Punk”. The album, due Oct. 15, seems to introduce listeners to Young Thug’s new era--- one that’s as punk as it is rap. His Tiny Desk concert provided another reminder that the rapper isn’t afraid to experiment with his sound and style.

What to read

When Black women are punished for being the best

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Gregory Bull AP

For The Undefeated, Denne Michele Norris writes about Black women in sports being policed for their bodies. She uses Simone Biles, who was penalized in May for the difficulty of performing the Yurchenko double pike, as an example. Biles became the first woman to perform the dangerous move, which is a roundoff onto a springboard that ends in two backflips in a straight-legged position. Her performance was undervalued by judges, according to everyone who watched her attempt the difficult move. Norris writes about how this is a trend for Black women athletes:

Biles, like (Surya) Bonaly, is also a dark-skinned Black woman in a sport that is traditionally defined by a Russian balletic aesthetic, where a thin straight body line is the goal. Both women are powerfully built and naturally muscular, yet neither possesses the long, lean elegance of former champions such as Nancy Kerrigan or Nastia Liukin.

That’s all she wrote!

That completes this week’s edition of Mother Baltimore. I hope y’all enjoyed reading just as much as I enjoyed writing it. Talk to you on Aug. 27! (I’ll be on vacation Aug. 6-14, which means there will NOT be a Mother Baltimore newsletter on Aug. 13)

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign-up for Mother Baltimore here. If you’d prefer to unsubscribe from this newsletter, you can do so at any time using the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of this message.