Metro-East News

Here’s what we know about flash flooding, raw sewage issues in Cahokia Heights

For years, residents of the former city of Centreville, now part of Cahokia Heights, have struggled with flash flooding and raw sewage in yards and homes.

In approximately 54 homes of the 4.29 square-mile area, flooding has made life difficult for the people who live there, so much so that the residents meet regularly to find a way to make local officials fix the problem, and residents have filed two lawsuits in hopes the problems will be fixed.

Here’s what’s happened in Centreville since the Belleville News-Democrat first reported on the issues in the area:

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service