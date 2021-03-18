Here’s how much Sen. Chris Belt, others made while working at Commonfields of Cahokia

The salaries and wages of Commonfields of Cahokia employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

State Sen. Chris Belt, D-Centreville, earned $58,437 as the public water district’s superintendent, according to records provided to the BND from Commonfields through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The highest earner at the district in 2020, the latest figures available, was Dennis Traiteur, the public water district’s general manager. He was paid $92,100

General Foreman Frank Pace was the second-highest earner employed by the district, bringing in $74,534, the records show.

The district’s office manager and human resources director Sharlin Pfeffer was third on the list with a salary of $74,010.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.