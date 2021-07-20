Feds reject $22 million grant request to fix flooding, sewage issues in Cahokia Heights

More from the series More coverage on flooding in Cahokia Heights Expand All

Cahokia Heights will not receive a nearly $22 million grant that local officials sought to fix years of flooding and sewage issues, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The grant is a part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new program titled BRIC, or Building Resilient Infrastructure for Communities. It is designed to help states, tribes, local communities and territories reduce the risk of natural disasters and hazards, such as flooding, which is a pervasive issue in Cahokia Heights, particularly in the section of the city that used to be north Centreville.

Cahokia, Alorton and Centreville, three impoverished and predominantly Black communities, offically merged to create the new city of Cahokia Heights after the April municipal election.

In January, the towns submitted their application to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, which applied for funding to FEMA on their behalf. The communities were classified as a sub-applicant by FEMA because of this.

A representative of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency could not be immediately reached for comment, but confirmed Cahokia Heights would not receive the grant.

Cahokia Heights has dealt with extensive flooding and sewage damage for decades, especially in the northern Centreville area.

Earlie Fuse, 80, is one of the many residents in the area who’ve had severe damages to their home due to flooding. He said the city would need more external help to received the needed money to fix flooding issues.

“The state and the county and the city of Cahokia Heights are going to have to step up,” said Fuse, who is currently suing the local government and public officials to fix the issues. “Sometimes you have to go back to your old notes to get to what you want to do today. ..We’re dealing with a dying population city that you’re trying to bring back to life.”

Looking for more funding options

Earlier this month, FEMA announced the list of applicants selected for the BRIC program on its website. However, Cahokia Heights hasn’t received an official notification about its application status.

Rebecca Clark, a public information officer for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said via email that the state is in the process of notifying applicants of the decision. Clark did not respond to requests for a phone interview.

FEMA received 991 sub-applications for BRIC funding, of which 406 have been selected for further review. Illinois submitted 29 applications for the BRIC program, and three were selected for further view. Of the three applicants, none of them represent a small impoverished community as classified by FEMA.

“IEMA plans to meet with FEMA Region 5 [which includes Illinois] this week to collect information on why Illinois applications were not selected,” Clark said in her email. “This information will be shared with the local jurisdictions to help make changes to the existing application that addresses FEMA’s concerns, so the project can be funded in future grant cycles.”

Jim Nold is a senior project manager for Hurst-Rosche, an engineering firm that has worked with local communities for over 40 years. The firm helped local officials apply for the BRIC program. Although he said the firm also hadn’t received a notification about FEMA’s decision, he said he had heard the news.

“I think you know I can’t imagine an area that needs the money more than the area we’re talking about, but it’s a big country, and there’s a lot of needs,” Nold said about his reaction to the news.

He added: “Everyone knows the need. We’ve documented the infrastructure needs within the community, and we’re going to continue to work with county and state and federal officials on funding opportunities as they arrive. Hopefully, we’ll get money from somebody.”

Cahokia Heights’ application for the program had received support from U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Curtis McCall Sr. , the new mayor of Cahokia Heights, said he was disappointed about the city not receiving the award but thanked state and federal officials, along with IEMA, for their help. McCall Sr. is also listed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed on behalf of residents in the area to fix flooding issues.

“It’s my responsibility as the mayor to continue to press forward to get the relief that these people need,” McCall Sr. said. “I’m going to continue to work with county government, St. Clair County, the state of Illinois and also the federal government….I’m not going to stop here. I’m going to press forward.”

