Joey Kossina pitches second no-hitter as Belleville West closes gap in SWC race

Belleville West junior left-hander Joey Kossina pitched his second no-hitter in 15 days Wednesday as the Maroons edged perennial state power Edwardsville 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville.

Kossina, who pitched a no-hitter in the Maroons’ 6-0 win over Granite City on April 16, struck out five on Wednesday as West moves to 17-4 on the season and 5-2 in SWC play.





Edwardsville slips to 19-4 and 6-1 in league play. The two teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday at Belleville West beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Maroons, who had only three hits, scored the only run of the game in the sixth inning.



