Collinsville sprinter Jermarrion Stewart dominates at Class 3A Bloomington Sectional

Collinsville junior Jermarrion Stewart dominated in winning the 100 and 200 meter events Thursday as he led the way for metro-east area athletes at the IHSA Class 3A Bloomington Class 3A Track Sectional.

Already a three-time state track meet medal winner, Stewart looked sharp in his final tuneup for the ‘19 state finals. Stewart opened his night by winning the 100 meters in 10.51 seconds before breezing to a time of 21.51 seconds in the 200 meters. Stewart will join teammate Kyle Crone as Collinsville athletes who qualified for the IHSA State Track Meet, May 23-25 at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Crone won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 3 inches.





O’Fallon, led by a championship from its 800 meter relay team, won the team title with 69 points. Host Bloomington placed second with 65 points.

The Panthers also got state qualifying efforts from their 1,600 and 3,200 meter relay teams, Roderick Williams (long jump), Nick Farmer (discus), Dorian Brown (100 meters) and Keijhuan James (300 meter hurdles).





Belleville East will be represented in Charleston by its 3,200 meter relay team, Elijah McCauley in the long jump and Trison Paul in the pole vault, while Belleville West will send its sectional champion 400 relay team and its 800 meter relay team.

Granite City senior Andrew O’Keefe showed why he’s one of the favorites to win the 1,600 meters next week, as he posted a time of 4 minutes, 18 seconds while Edwardsville was led by Kenyon Johnson who won the long jump with a leap of 22-6.