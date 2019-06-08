Waterloo rebounds to place third at Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

Waterloo Starting picture Dustin Crawford led the Bulldogs past Dixon 9-2 in the third place game of the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

Waterloo sophomore pitcher Dustin Crawford scattered five hits and the Bulldogs bats came alive Saturday in a 9-2 win over Dixon in the third place game of the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament in Joliet.

The Bulldogs (23-13) trailed 2-0 after three innings but responded by scoring eight runs over the next two innings to take control of the game.





Crawford did the rest. One of the top sophomore pitchers in the metro east, Crawford (12-2) sailed through the final three innings, finishing with a complete game as the Bulldogs earned the third place trophy.





The Bulldogs took the lead in the fourth inning off Dukes starter Andrew Long. Trey Kueper led off with a single and when Josh Wittenauer lashed a double, Waterloo had runners on second and third with nobody out..





After Long walked Nate Albrecht to lead the bases, Graham Baker followed with an RBI single for the Bulldogs’ first run of the game.

Three pitches after Waterloo cut the deficit to 2-1 it took the lead as second baseman Tyson Roedl lined a two-run double and Ty Kueper followed with a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2.

Wittenauer and Albrecht then drove in runs in the fifth inning as the Bulldogs scored four times to increase the lead to 8-2.