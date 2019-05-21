Alex Schobert named Belleville West basketball coach

Belleville West celebrates first state title win Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz and the Maroons take the podium to discuss their season and victory over Whitney Young in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz and the Maroons take the podium to discuss their season and victory over Whitney Young in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game.

Alex Schobert, an assistant with the Belleville West boys basketball program for the past seven years, has been named as the Maroons’ new head coach.

Schobert replaces Joe Muniz, who resigned earlier this month to become the Maroons assistant athletic director. Muniz posted a 244-177 record in his 15 seasons and led the Maroons to consecutive IHSA Class 4A championships in 2018 and 2019.

Schobert is a Bellevlle West graduate and played for Muniz a little over a decade ago.

“Alex was a big part of the Belleville West basketball program as a player and a big part of the success of this basketball program as an assistant coach for the past seven years,’’ West Athletic Director Lee Meyer said. “We are excited to have hima s our new basketball coach.’’





Check bnd.com for further updates on this story.